Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis Trend Up, but Buyers Looking for Value
Monday, January 13, 2020
by FX Empire of FX Empire
Gold futures are trading lower early Monday after a volatile trade last week. Like crude oil traders, gold traders are also licking their wounds after a wicked reversal on January 8. With losses in both directions and option premiums skewed due to the excessive volatility, it may take a few days for the impact of the heightened volatility to dissipate.
At 03:41,February Comex goldis trading $1557.50, down $2.60 or -0.17%.
The price action since Christmas week has been impressive. However, despite several huge volume days, open interest hardly moved.
Whats most interesting about the entire rally in gold is that the move paid off for those buying before the renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. Those who bought when Iran fired their missiles are losing money.
