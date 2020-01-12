I see a trade opportunity here on our horizon in Cocoa. The technical charts are looking like they are hitting key levels of resistance and over a series of a month have a small divergence occurring. Using a seasonal algorithm, we can also use as a confirmation and backtest a spread opportunity here giving us substantial data to try to build our confidence into a position.









Looking to Sell the March vs July Cocoa Futures Market. CCH20-CCN20. Sound confusing? Do not let it. This stuff is easy. Just takes a little bit of training of the basics and then managing money is all you are doing. I know I come off sounding different then most, but I actually am. You don't need to change or add to what works! But don't take my word for it. Track and see for yourself.





Last 15 years hypothetical statistical data is showing that the last 15 years were all 100% winners. I remember not holding my last December spread long enough so the data seems to be true. Patience in these markets.





Average profit $195per contract

Average Loss $90

Average Drawdown $137





Number look small? Yeah I know. But when you have something that has an edge and you gain experiencehere, go heavy.





As a subscriber I send free trade ideas in my email list in addition to my commentary on Barchart and their partners. When I get into a trade I use a series of confirmations, taught to me over a series of mentors and also the time.

