USDJPY Set To Retarget Consolidation Range Top
Sunday, January 12, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
USDJPY faces further price recovery higher towards its consolidation range top at 109.72 zone. On the upside, resistance comes in at 110.00 level. Above this level will turn attention to the 110.50 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 111.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for more gain towards the 111.50. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. On the downside, support comes in at the 109.00 level where a break will target the 108.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 108.00 level and then lower towards the 107.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further recovery threats in the new week.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.