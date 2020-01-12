Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ Cotton January 13



Softs Market Mover Focus

Sugar

Key Data out of the USDA

Total U.S. sugar supply for 2019/20 is reduced by 99,566 short tons, raw value (STRV) on lower production, partially offset by increased imports. Cane sugar production in Louisiana is estimated at 1.513 million STRV, a reduction of 199,453 based on preliminary industry reporting. Production in Louisiana for September 2020 is expected to be in line with average production for the previous 5 years. Beet sugar production for 2019/20 is estimated at 4.444 million STRV, an increase of 76,890 based on NASSs estimate of sugarbeet production in the January Crop Production report. High-tier tariff imports are increased 30,000 STRV to 100,000 based on pace and on favorable margins between U.S. and world refined sugar prices. This increase is offset by a reduction of FTA imports due to lower-than-expected entries for the calendar year 2019 TRQs. There are no changes to use. Ending stocks are projected at 1.556 million STRV implying an ending stocks-to-use ratio of 12.7 percent, down from 13.5 percent last month. The only change for the projected 2019/20 Mexico supply and use balance is a 4,000 metric ton increase for imports intended for consumption based on the pace to date.

Daily Chart Analysis Sugar gave a long signal at 13.70 on the breakout with key support down at 13.45 and a sell trigger at 12.96. The fundamentals behind sugar continue to support the upward trend.

Key Expiration Dates

Orange Juice

Key Data out of the USDA

Orange Production Up 1 Percent from December Forecast The United States all orange forecast for the 2019-2020 season is 5.40 million tons, up 1 percent from the previous forecast and up 1 percent from the 2018-2019 final utilization. The Florida all orange forecast, at 74.0 million boxes (3.33 million tons), is unchanged from the previous forecast but up 3 percent from last seasons final utilization. In Florida, early, midseason, and Navel varieties are forecast at 32.0 million boxes (1.44 million tons), unchanged from the previous forecast but up 5 percent from last seasons final utilization. The Florida Valencia orange forecast, at 42.0 million boxes (1.89 million tons), is unchanged from the previous forecast but up 2 percent from last seasons final utilization. The California all orange forecast is 49.0 million boxes (1.96 million tons), up 4 percent from the previous forecast but down 2 percent from last seasons final utilization. The California Navel orange forecast, at 40.0 million boxes (1.60 million tons), is up 5 percent from the previous forecast but down 2 percent from last seasons final utilization. The California Valencia orange forecast, at 9.00 million boxes (360,000 tons), is unchanged from both the previous forecast and last seasons final utilization. The Texas all orange forecast, at 2.56 million boxes (109,000 tons), is down 5 percent from the previous forecast but up 2 percent from last seasons final utilization.

Direct Link to the USDA Report



Daily Chart Analysis

The juice might be on the loose but I do not have much conviction in this market. It feels more like coffee from when it just kept eroding lower and traders would roll their positions over on the longside and then watch more equity erode as the days go by. Look for a move back over 100 before considering a trend change or consider longer dated call options.

Key Expiration Dates



Cocoa

Daily Chart Analysis

Cocoa is giving a key breakout on the charts with production concerns and a favorable demand picture that should continue to lend support in the market. Longs should use this breakout at 2588 with first support at 2529 and sell triggers down at 2429.

Key Expiration Dates



Coffee

Daily Chart Analysis

I have no conviction that the one day reversal has any staying power however I have been wrong before and will be again. A trader tip when counter trend trading would be to use a stop below the recent low or use call options that way you have calculated risk. The last thing you want to do is buy this correction without a risk management strategy or worse sell naked puts and go with the hope and pray strategy. This is probably a small pause because of a 50% retracement on the charts.

Key Expiration Dates



Cotton

Daily Chart Analysis

Cotton has been a fantastic long with the trade trigger coming in on December 12th at 67.15 and support sitting at 71.15 with a trend reversal down at 68.15. Rule of thumb is to try and capture 70% of your open trade equity so if you are in on this trade tighten up the stops.



Key Expiration Dates



Good luck and good trading,

Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist 312-858-7303 Phil@Bluelinefutures.com Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures Follow us on Facebook: Blue Line Futures Facebook page Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

