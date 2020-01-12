rounded corner
The USDA Report is Behind Us, Will Grains be Able to Rally?
Sunday, January 12, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Watch us on RFD-TV, tomorrow morning at 9:45 CT!

Funds have been pounding the short side of corn for the last several months, but Fridays USDA report did little to add fuel to the fire which spurred some moderate short covering into the close. The soybean report was more bearish than neutral, but optimism around the January 15th Phase-1 signing kept a floor in prices. The signing of the Phase-1 trade deal comes off as theatrical which could lead to a buy the rumor, sell the news type of reaction. There is also the chance that it doesnt get signed and instead gets kicked down the road to a later date.

Corn (March)

March corn futures finished Fridays session in positive territory, thanks to a blah report that led to technical short covering. All last week we talked about how the bulls MUST defend 377-380 on a closing basis, which it managed to do. This pocket represents previous contract lows from May, a gap from December 12th, along with other previously important price points. This significant technical support coupled with a neutral USDA report sparked a mild round of short covering, taking us back to our pivot area and 100 day moving average, 385-386 . The bulls want to see consecutive closes above here to sleep easy, but the more significant resistance pocket comes in from 390 -392. A conviction close above here would likely trigger a bigger wave of technical short covering. Our bias going into this weeks trade is Bullish/Neutral, closes above technical resistance would change that to outright Bullish.

Soybeans (March)

March soybean futures dipped lower on the release of the report but managed to hold first support and finish the session in positive territory. We listed first support as 933 -937 , this pocket represents several previously important price/volume points over the last month. Going into the report, we were hoping to see a break below here to be able to by March beans in the mid-920s. We didnt get that break and dont see much value in a speculative buy or sell right here, keeping our bias to start the week at Neutral.

Be sure to check out tomorrow's Grain Express for the full fundamental and technical breakdown!

Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments

Call or Text: 312-837-3938

Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

About the author

Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology.  Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others.  Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER.

 

 

Contributing author since 10/6/17 
Published by Barchart
