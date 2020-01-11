|
Keep A Close Eye On Cattle Prices
Saturday, January 11, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the February contract is trading higher by 70 points at 127.42 still stuck in a very tight 8 week consolidation looking to break out in the coming days ahead. I will be looking at a bullish position if prices close above the December 13th high of 127.90 or I will be looking at a bearish position if prices break below the November 13th low of 123.12 as the longer the consolidation the stronger the breakout.
If you have been following my previous blogs you understand my consolidation rule as this market meets the criteria so keep a close eye on cattle as we could be involved soon. Cattle prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside as the volatility still remains relatively low for such a volatile commodity as I do not have any livestock recommendations.
The chart structure is excellent at the current time due to the fact that prices have gone sideways over the last 2 months therefore the monetary risk would be in your favor for a bullish or bearish position.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: LOW
