Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 18.15 an ounce while currently trading at 18.15 unchanged for the trading week, however that doesn't tell you the whole story as in Wednesdays trade prices went as high as 18.89 before selling off on tensions with the country of Iran which have seemed to settle down.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 17.45 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low with now stands at 17.81 as an exit strategy as the chart structure is outstanding at the present time.

Currently I also have a bullish platinum recommendation as I took profits on the gold trade last Sunday, but I do believe the entire precious metal sector is headed higher as the tensions with Iran could resurface in a New York minute as that would send prices even higher so stay long as the risk/reward remain in your favor. Silver is trading above its 20 and 100 day moving average as that tells you the trend is to the upside as trading with the path of least resistance over the course of time is the most successful way to go in my opinion as I see no reason to be short.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.