Below is a chapter from my book, Back To The Futures regarding the markets of the 1980s. The chapter is entitled, News and Views I. Back To The Futures was once described as a,not so serious look at the futures markets of the 1980s.

News and Views I

News and Views is a section of my newsletter, Commodity Insight , that is quite popular. It contains pertinent market information as well as the outlandish.

I have gathered some of the more memorable items for this book and grouped them into chapters. This is the first of seven such chapters found throughout this book.

** The American farmer has had it rough this year. I understand the International Harvester has designed a new tractor for him. The tractor has no seat and no steering wheel. Its for the farmer who has lost his butt and doesnt know which way to turn. August 20, 1982

** This week is International Forgiveness Week. It is the sixth year of organized forgiveness, which is held during the first full moon of Aquarius. Forgiveness should embrace personal as well as economic situations. Interestingly enough, International Forgiveness Week is about the time individuals received their W-2 forms from their employers and just before they must file their income tax with the federal government. That is a time when everyone should forgive and forget! February 6, 1986

** I ran across a couple of Murphys Laws for Commodity Traders that you may find interesting. 1. If you feel like doubling up on a profitable position, slam your dialing finger in the drawer until the feeling goes away. 2. Hogs will not eat $4 corn and they will not eat $400 soybean meal. 3. The big move in the market begins the day after your option expires. May 19, 1989

** Ive been in Minnesota for three months. It may be cold but it sure is beautiful. Minnesota is noted for its large Scandinavian population and its cold weather. That is certainly true because Ive never seen so many people with blonde hair and blue ears in my life! December 12, 1985

** In the January 1, 1987 issue of Commodity Insight, I wrote the following: By the year 2000, the Earth will have 6.2 billion people. On the average, nine people will be born every two seconds. We must find that woman and stop her.

Obviously, that last sentence was written with tongue in cheek. Several weeks after that issue was published, however, I read about a woman from Perry, Missouri, a town 100 miles south of St. Louis, and wrote: This woman is 34-years-old and her husband is 37. She is not pregnant with her sixteenth child. All children have been single births. Eight are boys and seven are girls. Their oldest is a 17-year-old daughter. It looks like I found her. Now if I can only stop her!

** Ive discovered another woman that needs to be stopped. She is from the western Argentine town of Ventura LLoveras. She has just given birth to her 32nd child! The 49-year-old Maria Benita Oivera gave birth to a boy, aided by a midwife at the towns hospital. Maria declares that the child will be her last. I just cant have anymore children, she said. August 27, 1989

** This, too, was published in Commodity Insight. It was taken from the August 2, 1989 issue of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Last Will of Mr. Farmer:

I leave:

To my wife, my overdraft at the bank... Maybe she can explain it.

To my banker, my soul... He has the mortgage on it anyway.

To my neighbor, my clown suit... hell need it if he continues to farm as he has in the past.

To the ASCS, my grain bin... I was planning to let them take it next year anyway.

To the county agent, 50 bushels of corn to see if he can hit the market... I never could.

To the junkman, all my machinery... hes had his eye on it for years.

To my undertaker, a special request... I want six implement and fertilizer dealers for my pallbearers. They are used to carrying me.

To the weatherman, rain and sleet and snow for the funeral, please... no sense in having good weather now.

To the gravedigger... dont bother. The hole Im in should be big enough

