The past three postings I placed here on Inside Futures were entitled, Far Better Times Ahead, The Decade of the Twenty Twenties , and The Great Grain Robbery of the Seventies vs. Today. The common theme for all three was this: In the new year and new decade ahead, the two primary fundamental forces driving the food stuff markets will be the new found demand from China once a deal is signed with the US this week and climate change.

The only period in history where unexpected demand surfaced just as weather issues became commonplace was in the years 1972 to mid-1980s. Certainly, some, or many will argue with my claim but I do believe I am right. The agriculture markets, the food stuff markets were rip-roaring bull ( and bear!) markets in the last Super Cycle during the '70s and 80s. Those are facts.

The New Year and New Decade ahead is something US grain and livestock producers as well as speculators and traders have not seen in more than 30 to 40 years. The bullish combination of unexpected demand and climate change will spawn the most dynamic bull ( and at times bear!)markets in history.

The New Year and New Decade ahead will be shaped by unexpected demand from China and the worlds emerging economies that are just now showing signs of sustained economic growth. And the biggest and most bullish wild card of all is climate change. Do not be left behind is my advice. Do not be left behind.

