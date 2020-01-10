Weekly Stock Market Commentary - January 10 2010



Watch: VideoCast (on your computer/phone):



https://www.hedgefundtips.com/hft-videocast-stock-market-commentary-and-weekly-recap-episode-11/



Listen: Podcast version (on the run/phone):



https://www.hedgefundtips.com/podcast-hedge-fund-tips-with-tom-hayes-episode-2/



In this episode we cover: Jobs Report

Rig Count

Harold Hamm on Oil Prices

General stock market commentary.

Hemline Indicator

Valueline Geometric Index Long Term Implecations

Positioning and sentiment.

Increased Guidance on tap?

Fed Liquidity.

AAII sentiment.

NAAIM positioning.

Earnings by Sectors: Energy, Gold Miners, REITs

S&P and Euro Stoxx 600 earnings.

Where to find value? Whats Cheap?

India Small Caps

Commodities/CRB

Exploration & Production

Servicers? Have a great weekend VideoCast (on your computer/phone):Podcast version (on the run/phone):Have a great weekend

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started HedgeFundTips.com as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.





Try our Free Newsletter or our 14-Day Free Trial.