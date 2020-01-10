|
|
Weekly Stock Market Commentary - January 10 2010
Friday, January 10, 2020
by T.J. Hayes of HedgeFundTips.com
|
Watch:
VideoCast (on your computer/phone): https://www.hedgefundtips.com/hft-videocast-stock-market-commentary-and-weekly-recap-episode-11/ Listen:
Podcast version (on the run/phone): https://www.hedgefundtips.com/podcast-hedge-fund-tips-with-tom-hayes-episode-2/ In this episode we cover:
- Jobs Report
- Rig Count
- Harold Hamm on Oil Prices
- General stock market commentary.
- Hemline Indicator
- Valueline Geometric Index Long Term Implecations
- Positioning and sentiment.
- Increased Guidance on tap?
- Fed Liquidity.
- AAII sentiment.
- NAAIM positioning.
- Earnings by Sectors: Energy, Gold Miners, REITs
- S&P and Euro Stoxx 600 earnings.
- Where to find value? Whats Cheap?
- India Small Caps
- Commodities/CRB
- Exploration & Production
- Servicers?
Have a great weekend
Recent articles from this author
- Weekly Stock Market Commentary - January 10 2010 - Friday, January 10, 2020
- 2020 Earnings Estimates. U.S. DOWN. EUROPE UP. - Friday, January 10, 2020
- Real Estate Earnings Estimates and Revisions - Friday, January 10, 2020
- Gold Miners Earnings Estimates and Revisions - Tuesday, January 07, 2020
- Energy Sector Earnings Estimates and Revisions - Monday, January 06, 2020
About the author
Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started HedgeFundTips.com as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.
Try our Free Newsletter or our 14-Day Free Trial.