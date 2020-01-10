rounded corner
Weekly Stock Market Commentary - January 10 2010
Friday, January 10, 2020

by T.J. Hayes of HedgeFundTips.com

Watch: VideoCast (on your computer/phone):

https://www.hedgefundtips.com/hft-videocast-stock-market-commentary-and-weekly-recap-episode-11/

Listen: Podcast version (on the run/phone):

https://www.hedgefundtips.com/podcast-hedge-fund-tips-with-tom-hayes-episode-2/

In this episode we cover:
  • Jobs Report
  • Rig Count
  • Harold Hamm on Oil Prices
  • General stock market commentary.
  • Hemline Indicator
  • Valueline Geometric Index Long Term Implecations
  • Positioning and sentiment.
  • Increased Guidance on tap?
  • Fed Liquidity.
  • AAII sentiment.
  • NAAIM positioning.
  • Earnings by Sectors: Energy, Gold Miners, REITs
  • S&P and Euro Stoxx 600 earnings.
  • Where to find value? Whats Cheap?
  • India Small Caps
  • Commodities/CRB
  • Exploration & Production
  • Servicers?
Have a great weekend


About the author

Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City).  He started HedgeFundTips.com  as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.

 
