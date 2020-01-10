rounded corner
The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, January 13, 2020
Friday, January 10, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Monday, January 13, 2020
INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Mar ESH03264.75− 0.343259.113244.25Bullish
Dow Jones - Mar YMH028777− 0.532876328628Bullish
Nasdaq - Mar NQH08978.25− 0.348950.948903.92Bullish
Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH01659.20− 0.511662.381654.37Neutral
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0157-20+ 0.52157-04157-23Neutral
US T-Note - Mar TYH0129-03+ 0.15129-00129-09Neutral
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Mar DXH097.078− 0.0997.03796.869Bullish
Australian Dollar - Mar ADH00.6920+ 0.860.68840.6916Bullish
British Pound - Mar BPH01.3085+ 0.031.31071.3120Bearish
Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH00.7658+ 0.140.76650.7669Bearish
EuroFX - Mar ECH01.1166+ 0.131.11601.1183Neutral
Japanese Yen - Mar JYH00.9162− 0.010.91890.9211Bearish
Swiss Franc - Mar SFH01.0329+ 0.051.03281.0338Neutral
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0147.450+ 0.61146.542145.858Bullish
Live Cattle - Feb LCG0127.425+ 0.55126.742126.575Bullish
Lean Hogs - Feb LHG067.250+ 0.3468.07567.975Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - Mar CH0385^6+ 0.65383^6383^2Bullish
Wheat - Mar WH0564^4+ 0.40558^0559^4Bullish
Soybeans - Mar SH0946^0+ 0.26944^4945^2Bullish
Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0303.5+ 0.90301.8302.4Bullish
Soybean Oil - Mar BOH034.35− 0.8434.6334.58Bearish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Feb CLG059.04− 0.8760.0761.12Bearish
Heating Oil - Feb HOG01.9284− 1.111.96521.9914Bearish
Natural Gas - Feb NGG02.202+ 1.662.1622.178Bullish
METALS
Gold - Feb GCG01560.1+ 0.371561.71571.5Bearish
Silver - Mar SIH018.105+ 0.9418.14018.272Bearish
Copper - Mar HGH02.8135+ 0.412.80562.8042Bullish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Mar OJH097.10+ 0.1097.9597.93Bearish
Sugar - Mar SBH014.07+ 2.6313.7013.85Bullish
Cocoa - Mar CCH02589+ 1.3725452555Bullish
Coffee - Mar KCH0118.95+ 1.36118.86120.67Neutral
Cotton - Mar CTH071.31+ 0.8870.3670.58Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

