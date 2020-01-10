The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, January 13, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3264.75 − 0.34 3259.11 3244.25 Bullish Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 28777 − 0.53 28763 28628 Bullish Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 8978.25 − 0.34 8950.94 8903.92 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1659.20 − 0.51 1662.38 1654.37 Neutral INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 157-20 + 0.52 157-04 157-23 Neutral US T-Note - Mar TYH0 129-03 + 0.15 129-00 129-09 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 97.078 − 0.09 97.037 96.869 Bullish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6920 + 0.86 0.6884 0.6916 Bullish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3085 + 0.03 1.3107 1.3120 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7658 + 0.14 0.7665 0.7669 Bearish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1166 + 0.13 1.1160 1.1183 Neutral Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9162 − 0.01 0.9189 0.9211 Bearish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0329 + 0.05 1.0328 1.0338 Neutral LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0 147.450 + 0.61 146.542 145.858 Bullish Live Cattle - Feb LCG0 127.425 + 0.55 126.742 126.575 Bullish Lean Hogs - Feb LHG0 67.250 + 0.34 68.075 67.975 Bearish GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 385^6 + 0.65 383^6 383^2 Bullish Wheat - Mar WH0 564^4 + 0.40 558^0 559^4 Bullish Soybeans - Mar SH0 946^0 + 0.26 944^4 945^2 Bullish Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0 303.5 + 0.90 301.8 302.4 Bullish Soybean Oil - Mar BOH0 34.35 − 0.84 34.63 34.58 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Feb CLG0 59.04 − 0.87 60.07 61.12 Bearish Heating Oil - Feb HOG0 1.9284 − 1.11 1.9652 1.9914 Bearish Natural Gas - Feb NGG0 2.202 + 1.66 2.162 2.178 Bullish METALS Gold - Feb GCG0 1560.1 + 0.37 1561.7 1571.5 Bearish Silver - Mar SIH0 18.105 + 0.94 18.140 18.272 Bearish Copper - Mar HGH0 2.8135 + 0.41 2.8056 2.8042 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 97.10 + 0.10 97.95 97.93 Bearish Sugar - Mar SBH0 14.07 + 2.63 13.70 13.85 Bullish Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2589 + 1.37 2545 2555 Bullish Coffee - Mar KCH0 118.95 + 1.36 118.86 120.67 Neutral Cotton - Mar CTH0 71.31 + 0.88 70.36 70.58 Bullish

