Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the April contract settled last Friday in New York at 990 an ounce while currently trading at 982 ending the week on a positive note up $11 as I still remain bullish despite the small losses that we witnessed in this week's trade.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 973 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 948 as an exit strategy as the chart structures is outstanding at the present time.

Platinum prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend remains to the upside as the entire precious metal sector remains bullish and if any type of escalation between Iran and the United States occurs you could see sharply higher prices in my opinion. For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the January 3rd high of 1,001 as that could possibly happen in next week's trade as the risk/reward remains in your favor to the upside so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

