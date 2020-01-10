rounded corner
The Trend In Cotton Is Strong
Friday, January 10, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 69.20 while currently trading at 71.00 up about 180 points for the week continuing it's bullish momentum as prices have hit an 8 month high.

The crop report which was released this afternoon was pretty much neutral as producers in the Cotton Grower Acreage Survey indicated Texas could see an 11.45% decrease yr/yr to 6.346m acres whereas Tennessee and Kansas are projected to see a slight increase in planted acres.

Cotton prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside as I have been recommending a bullish position from the 66.60 level and if you took that trade place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 68.50 as the chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think the 75 level is realistic as we will start to focus on the 2020 crop here in the United States as the trade agreement with China will be signed next week as that is a very bullish fundamental factor for higher prices so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
