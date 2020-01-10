Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 69.20 while currently trading at 71.00 up about 180 points for the week continuing it's bullish momentum as prices have hit an 8 month high.

The crop report which was released this afternoon was pretty much neutral as producers in the Cotton Grower Acreage Survey indicated Texas could see an 11.45% decrease yr/yr to 6.346m acres whereas Tennessee and Kansas are projected to see a slight increase in planted acres.

Cotton prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside as I have been recommending a bullish position from the 66.60 level and if you took that trade place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 68.50 as the chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think the 75 level is realistic as we will start to focus on the 2020 crop here in the United States as the trade agreement with China will be signed next week as that is a very bullish fundamental factor for higher prices so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

