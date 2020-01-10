WASDE REPORT FOR 1/10/20



Hedge means to take risk off the table, not add to it. How is it possible for hedge service to recommend buying back your corn when above $4.00, please tell me how that is a hedge? We were hedging and improving our hedges then. Simple easy to understand option strategies give my producers the odds greatly in their favor and gives them control of the protection they need and the upside potential they want. Mindset is also on the forefront every year, live and hedge in the half full instead of the half empty. Learn how to read the charts clearly and easy, to help locate long-term significant support and resistance, to help determine how much protection you need, and what upside objective is reasonable to achieve. COARSE GRAINS: This months 2019/20 U.S. corn outlook is for greater beginning stocks, slightly higher production, reduced food, seed, and industrial use (FSI), larger feed and residual use, lower exports, and smaller ending stocks. Beginning stocks are raised 107 million bushels reflecting upward revisions to both on-farm and off-farm stocks as of September 1 as reported in Grain Stocks. Corn production is estimated at 13.692 billion bushels, up 31 million as a higher yield more than offsets a reduction in harvested area. Total corn use is up 155 million bushels to 14.070 billion. Exports are reduced 75 million bushels to 1.775 billion, reflecting the slow pace of shipments through December, and the lowest level of outstanding sales as of early January since the 2012/13 marketing year. FSI use is lowered 20 million bushels, with lower projected corn used for starch, glucose and dextrose, and high fructose corn syrup. Feed and residual use is raised 250 million bushels to 5.525 billion, based on indicated disappearance during the SeptemberNovember quarter and the 2018/19 marketing year as reflected by the Grain Stocks report. With use rising more than supply, 2019/20 corn stocks are reduced 18 million bushels. The season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at $3.85 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2019/20 is forecast marginally higher to 1,401.8 million tons. This months foreign coarse grain outlook is for slightly lower production and consumption, and reduced stocks. Foreign corn production is forecast higher with increases for Bangladesh, Russia, and the EU. Other major coarse grain production changes include larger barley production for the EU, with reductions for China and Australia. Major global coarse grain trade changes for 2019/20 include increased corn exports for Ukraine and the EU. For 2018/19, Brazils exports for the marketing year beginning in March 2019 are raised based on observed shipments to date. Barley exports for 2019/20 are raised for the EU, Argentina, and Ukraine, with a partly offsetting reduction for Australia. Barley imports are raised for Turkey and China. Chinas corn feed and residual use is raised for both 2018/19 and 2019/20 based on lower barley feeding. Foreign corn ending stocks are lower, mostly reflecting reductions for China and Brazil. Global corn stocks, at 297.8 million tons, are down 2.8 million. WHEAT: The outlook for 2019/20 U.S. wheat is for stable supplies, increased feed and residual use, and lower stocks. Feed and residual use is raised 10 million bushels on lower-than-expected second-quarter stocks reported in todays NASS Grain Stocks report. Seed use is down 1 million bushels reflecting 2020/21 wheat planted area released today in the NASS Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings report. Ending stocks are now projected at 965 million bushels, down 9 million from the previous report. The season-average farm price is unchanged at $4.55 per bushel. Foreign production for the 2019/20 market year is dropped 1.0 million tons led by a 1.0- million-ton reduction for Russia on updated government production data, and a 0.5- million-ton decrease for Australia reflecting the severe drought conditions in parts of the country. Partly offsetting is a 0.5-million-ton increase for the European Union. Foreign consumption is raised fractionally, and global exports are raised 1.3 million tons. The export increase is led by a 2.0-million-ton increase for the EU on improved price competitiveness and a 0.5-million-ton increase for Ukraine on pace to date. Partly offsetting is a 1.0-million-ton decrease for Russia reflecting lower supplies and higher relative prices. With foreign supplies falling and total use increasing, foreign ending stocks are lowered 1.2 million tons to 261.8 million. RICE: This months outlook for 2019/20 U.S. rice is for lower supplies, increased use, and declining ending stocks. U.S. 2019/20 all rice production is 184.7 million cwt, down 3.3 million from the previous estimate. Medium- and short-grain production is lowered 1.8 million cwt and long-grain is reduced 1.5 million. The all rice average yield is estimated at 7,471 pounds per acre, down 116 pounds from the prior estimate. Rice imports are raised 0.5 million cwt to a record 30.1 million on strong imports of aromatics from Asia. All rice domestic and residual use is raised 2.0 million cwt on higher-thanexpected usage for August-November as implied by the NASS Rice Stocks report. Projected all rice exports are increased 0.5 million cwt to 98.0 million reflecting a 1.0- million-cwt increase for long-grain and a 0.5-million-cwt decrease for medium- and shortgrain. The long grain increase is due to a fast export pace to date, while combined medium- and short-grain shipments have been slow. With use rising and supplies falling, projected 2019/20 ending stocks are lowered 5.3 million cwt to 28.6 million. The projected 2019/20 all rice season-average farm price is raised $0.20 per cwt to $13.20. Global 2019/20 rice supplies are down fractionally to 671.1 million tons based on a 1.7- million-ton production decline being mostly offset by an increase in world beginning stocks. The increase in stocks is almost entirely due to final government data from India. The production decline is mostly caused by a 2.0-million-ton cut to Thailands crop as the severe drought in the region has reduced both planted area and yield prospects. Partly offsetting is a 0.4-million-ton increase in the Bangladesh crop. World consumption increased slightly and global trade is down fractionally. For trade, Thailands exports are lowered 0.9 million tons on the smaller crop. However, this reduction is partially offset by a 0.4-million-ton increase for Pakistan, and a 0.3-million-ton increase for India. Global ending stocks are lowered 0.8 million tons to 177.1 million but remain record high. OILSEEDS: U.S. oilseed production for 2019/20 is estimated at 107.4 million tons, down 0.2 million from last month. Smaller canola, sunflowerseed, peanut, and cottonseed crops are partly offset by a larger soybean crop. Soybean production is estimated at 3.56 billion bushels, up 8 million on a higher yield. Harvested area is estimated at 75.0 million acres, down 0.6 million from the previous forecast, with the largest reductions for North Dakota and South Dakota. Yield is estimated at 47.4 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushels led by increases for Illinois and Indiana. Soybean supplies are relatively unchanged as lower beginning stocks and imports offset higher production. With crush and export forecasts unchanged, ending stocks are projected at 475 million bushels. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2019/20 is forecast at $9.00 per bushel, up 15 cents in part reflecting stronger soybean oil prices. The soybean oil price forecast is raised 3 cents to 34.0 cents per pound. The soybean meal price forecast is reduced $5.00 to $305.00 per short ton. Foreign oilseed 2019/20 production is up 0.2 million tons to 467.2 million, with higher sunflowerseed production partly offset by lower cottonseed, rapeseed, and palm kernel. Sunflowerseed production is increased for Russia on higher yields. Palm kernel and palm oil production are lowered for Malaysia due to dry weather conditions over the past year. Lower global vegetable oil production paired with increasing demand results in a 9 percent year-over-year decline in vegetable oil stocks. Other notable oilseed changes include a 0.5-million-ton increase to Chinese soybean crush due to a higher-thanexpected pace to date. SUGAR: Total U.S. sugar supply for 2019/20 is reduced by 99,566 short tons, raw value (STRV) on lower production, partially offset by increased imports. Cane sugar production in Louisiana is estimated at 1.513 million STRV, a reduction of 199,453 based on preliminary industry reporting. Production in Louisiana for September 2020 is expected to be in line with average production for the previous 5 years. Beet sugar production for 2019/20 is estimated at 4.444 million STRV, an increase of 76,890 based on NASSs estimate of sugarbeet production in the January Crop Production report. High-tier tariff imports are increased 30,000 STRV to 100,000 based on pace and on favorable margins between U.S. and world refined sugar prices. This increase is offset by a reduction of FTA imports due to lower-than-expected entries for the calendar year 2019 TRQs. There are no changes to use. Ending stocks are projected at 1.556 million STRV implying an ending stocks-to-use ratio of 12.7 percent, down from 13.5 percent last month. The only change for the projected 2019/20 Mexico supply and use balance is a 4,000 metric ton increase for imports intended for consumption based on the pace to date. LIVESTOCK, POULTRY, AND DAIRY: The 2019 total red meat and poultry production estimate is reduced from last month as lower pork and turkey production more than offset higher beef production. The beef production estimate is raised on the pace of late-year slaughter. The pork production estimate is reduced on the slower pace of slaughter in late 2019. The broiler production estimate is unchanged from the previous month, but the turkey production estimate is lowered or recent production data. The egg production estimate is raised on late-2019 production data. For 2020, the total red meat and poultry production forecast is increased fractionally from last month as higher broiler production more than offsets lower expected beef, pork, and turkey production. The 2020 beef production forecast is reduced on lighter expected carcass weights. However, quarterly beef production was increased in the first half of theyear and reduced in the second half of the year due to higher-than-expected cattle placements in late 2019 and a reduced placement forecast for early 2020. USDA will release its semi-annual Cattle report on January 31, providing estimates of heifers held for breeding and an insight into the number of feeder cattle available for placement during 2020. The pork production forecast for 2020 is reduced from the previous month. USDAs Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report estimated the 2019 September-November pig crop 2 percent higher than the prior year which supports a higher first-half 2020 slaughter and production forecast. The report also indicated producers intend to expand farrowings about 1 percent in the first half of 2020, which coupled with adjustments to the rate of growth in pigs per litter, results in reduced hog slaughter forecast for the second half of 2020. Forecast broiler production is raised for 2020 on recent hatchery data which points to continued expansion of laying flocks. The turkey production forecast is reduced, while the egg production forecast is raised on gains in the laying flock. The beef import forecast is increased for 2019 on recent trade data. No change is made to the 2020 import forecast. The 2019 beef export forecast is reduced to reflect a slower export pace late in the year, but no change is made to the 2020 beef export forecast. The pork export forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are unchanged from the previous month. The 2019 broiler export forecast is raised on recent trade data, but no change is made to the 2020 export forecast. Livestock and poultry price estimates for 2019 are adjusted to reflect December price data. For 2020, the first-quarter cattle price is raised, reflecting current early-year price strength. First-half hog price forecasts are reduced on current prices and increased production. Broiler prices are lowered as higher forecast production weighs on markets. Turkey price forecasts for 2020 are raised on lower production and continued demand recovery. Egg price forecasts are lowered on recent price weakness and increased production. Milk production forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are lowered from December on slower expected growth in milk per cow. The 2019 fat basis import forecast is unchanged from last month, but the 2020 import forecast is reduced on lower expected cheese and butterfat imports. The fat basis export forecast for 2019 and 2020 is raised on recent trade data and strong sales of cheese and other dairy-containing products. On a skimsolids basis, the 2019 and 2020 import forecasts are unchanged. Skim-solids basis export forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are raised on strong global demand for nonfat dry milk (NDM). Dairy product price estimates for 2019 include December price data. For 2020, cheese, butter, and whey price forecasts are reduced on demand weakness and relatively high stocks. The NDM price forecast is raised from December on continued strength in demand from export markets. The Class III price and Class IV price are lowered from the previous month. The 2019 all milk estimate is unchanged at $18.60, but the 2020 all milk price forecast is reduced to $19.25 per cwt. COTTON: This months outlook for U.S. cotton in 2019/20 includes lower production and ending stocks compared with last month, while domestic mill use and exports are unchanged. Production is lowered 100,000 bales, mainly due to a decline in Texas which was partially offset in other States. Ending stocks are 100,000 bales lower this month at 5.4 million bales. Upland cotton season-average price received by farmers is projected 2 cents higher than a month ago at 63 cents per pound, based on stronger-than-expected early season prices. The global 2019/20 cotton forecasts include lower production, trade, and ending stocks. Production is forecast 630,000 bales lower, and changes for 2019/20 this month, other than the United States, include decreases for Turkey, Australia, Mali, and Pakistan. World consumption is virtually unchanged as an increase in Uzbekistans expected use is offset by declines for Bangladesh and Vietnam. World trade in 2019/20 is projected 550,000 bales lower, largely due to a 500,000-bale drop in Chinas expected imports. Smaller declines for Bangladesh and Vietnam are offset by increases for Turkey and Pakistan. Exports are 200,000 bales lower for India and Uzbekistan, and also lower for Australia and Mali. Global 2019/20 ending stocks are 730,000 bales lower this month. At 79.6 million bales, total ending stocks are projected about unchanged from 2018/19, but stocks outside of China are expected 3.0 million bales above the year before. Want to know what I think for tomorrow and going forward? 