January 10, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ futures advanced to record highs. However, there was some long liquidation when the moderately weaker than expected U.S. employment report was released. U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 145,000 in December, which came below the market consensus of 158,000 new positions. Private payrolls were up 139,000 when a gain of 150,000 were anticipated. The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.5%, which is a 50-year low. The number of unemployed was also unchanged at 5.8 million. Average hourly earnings increased 0.1% when a gain of 0.3% was estimated. The 9:00 central time November wholesale trade report is expected to be unchanged. I anticipate January will be an up month for stock index futures. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is slightly higher despite the slightly weaker on balance U.S. employment numbers. The British pound is higher even though a Bank of England policymaker said she would be inclined to back an interest rate cut in the months ahead, if the U.K. economy does not pick up. It was only yesterday thatBank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised markets by saying from a risk management perspective there could be a case for lowering interest rates if the economic weakness seen in late 2019 continues into 2020. The Canadian dollar is higher after a report showed the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November. Economists expected 5.8%. In addition, employment in Canada increased by 35,200 jobs in December, which compares to the consensus estimate of a gain of 25,000 jobs. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are mixed to higher following the U.S. employment report. There is a 58% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 52%. Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3272.00 Resistance 3293.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.030 Resistance 97.350 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.11230 Resistance 1.11660 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91400 Resistance .91750 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .76420 Resistance .76800 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6859 Resistance .6908 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 156^16 Resistance 157^20 February 20Gold Support 1543.0 Resistance 1560.0 February 20 Crude Oil Support 58.88 Resistance 60.13 March 20Copper Support 2.7950 Resistance 2.8150 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

