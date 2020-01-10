Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below is my weekly newspaper column from a week ago entitled, The Great Grain Robbery of 70s v.s Today. I hope you find it of interest.

January 3, 2020

The Great Grain Robbery of 70s v.s Today

In the decade of the 70s, grain prices rose sharply because of two main events. First, what is now called the, Great Grain Robbery. Second, was a series of weather issues that provided a tail-wind for prices that lasted into the 80s. According to WikipediA, The great grain robbery was the July, 1972 purchase of 10 million tons of United States grain (mainly wheat and corn) by the Soviet Union at subsidized prices, which resulted in higher grain prices in the United States. Grain prices soon reached 125-year highs in Chicago. In a 10-month span, soybeans went from $3.31 to $12.90 a bushel. Food prices around the world rose 50% in 1973.

In essence, the grain complex and the US agriculture markets were hit with a one-two punch in the gut in the 70s. First, was unexpected demand from the Soviet Union and second was several crop disasters brought about by Mother Nature. Historically, there was no other period in American history that faced such fundamental challenges. However, we may be facing something similar if China and the US strike a trade deal with China committed to buy $40 billion worth of US ag-products a year for several years. And, if climate change impacts crop yeilds and production anywhere on the globe. We may be looking at history simply repeating itself.

With but a few days left in 2019 and the decade of the twenty-tens, the following headlines caught my attention from the Huffingtonpost.com, entitled, 2019 Was The Year The World Burned. The article stated, Wildfires burned around the world this year from Australia, the Amazon and California. These forest blazes are part of nature but climate change is making them more frequent and more intense.

Here are a few statements from the article above that are sobering. Australia...had the hottest day on record with an average maximum temperature across the country of 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Seven of Californias 10 most destructive fires have happened in the last four years.Annual rains are coming later and later, while hot, dry winds have helped whip up fires. The Amazon saw more than 80,000 forest fires this year, an increase of 75% from 2018. This is not an isolated event, a campaigner at Greenpeace Lebanon, told The Ecologist, as 2019 has been a year of unprecedented forest fires from Siberia to the Amazon, from the Canary Island to Indonesia, sending clear signals that our planet is burning and it is time to act like it.

And from my weekly column in October entitled, Dodging A Bullet In 2020. Over the past few decades, there were three years with horrible weather devastating crops that led to higher prices. Those years were 1983, the drought year of 1988 and flood year of 1993. And do not forget the U.S. planting season this year was so rain soaked, and worse than 1993, the corn and soybean crops were the most delayed seeded in history.

Recently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed May, 2019 to be the fourth warmest May in their 140 year database, only behind May 2015 (2nd warmest), 2016 (warmest) and 2017 (third warmest) and 2018 (fourth warmest). The 20 hottest years on record have all occurred within the past 22 years. And the past 5 years in a row have been the hottest and warmest back-to-back years in history as well.

I fear, 2020 will be hot and dry year the likes of which has not been seen in years. The US is long overdue for drought-like weather conditions to impact the grain and livestock markets. The US has dodged a bullet the past 5 years amid record setting heat that simply did not sear the Grain Belt in the key growing months of July and August. I doubt grain producers will be so lucky in 2020.

In November, NY Fed executive vice president Kevin Stiroh warned in prepared remarks, that climate change - not, say, asset bubbles created by his employer - is a major threat that risk managers can't ignore. I cannot agree more with Mr. Stiroh. In particular once a trade deal with China is signed which is unexpected demand.

In the New Year and New Decade ahead, the odds are high that weather issues will play a major role in determining the values of food stuffs in the US and across the globe. What I am seeing, hearing and believing is that history is on the verge of repeating itself similar to the early 70s, following the Great Grain Robbery that kept a bid under the agriculture markets well into the 80s.

My advice to U.S. farmers and ranchers? Be financially prepared for what lies ahead. Do not be left behind. Get the best and most reliable counsel available. There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

Today, the USDA will release a long awaited grain report. My work suggests it will hold a bullish surprise for soybeans regarding ending supplies. But when it comes to reports, there is no saying what surprises lurk hidden in the data. And because I believe the report to be bullish that does not mean I will be correct.

In baseball, nothing changes the outcome of a game in more dramatic fashion and quickly as a home run. In the world of the agriculture commodity markets, nothing changes the trend of a market than a USDA report. The report today could be a game changer.

