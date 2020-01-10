Click this link to watch our weekly "2 Minute Drill"

Technicals: The market has tested our support pocket multiple times this week, weve defined that as 933 -937 . If we see this pocket give way, we could see the market drift into the low 920s, we will see this as buying opportunity. On the resistance side of things, the bulls want to reclaim 950 -955 to resume the uptrend and potentially take us to the October highs, 968 -970.
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Neutral
Resistance: 968 -970****
Pivot: 950 -955
Support: 933 -937 ***, 920-922 ****
Chicago Wheat (March)
Fundamentals: Export sales came in at 80,600 metric tons for 19/20, 74% below last week's report and 87% below the 4-week average. Estimates for this mornings USDA report are as follows: US Ending Stocks, 969 million bushels. US Quarterly stocks: 1.917 billion bushels.
Technicals: The market worked higher yesterday, closing at the highest price since June 27th. The chart remains constructive, posting higher lows and higher highs for the past several months. With that said, we dont see a lot of value at these prices. Significant resistance comes in from 572 -573 . This pocket represents the double top highs from June.
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Neutral
Resistance: 572 -573 ***
Pivot: 554 -557
Support: 536 -538 ***, 527-529 ****
Kansas City Wheat (March)
Technicals: KC wheat continued to rally yesterday, closing at their highest price since July 12th. IF the bulls can achieve consecutive closes above 488 -490 , it will open the door for another leg higher. $5.00 is psychologically significant, but the longer-term objective would be the June highs, 545. Todays USDA report will undoubtedly be a key catalyst in setting the tone for the next month.
Bias:Neutral/Bullish
Previous Session Bias:Neutral/Bullish
Resistance: 488 -490 ***, 498-500**, 509 -513***
Pivot: 475-477
Support: 470-471 ****, 453 -458 ***
Cotton (March)
Technicals: Cotton futures caught a bid yesterday which has led to follow through buying in the overnight and early morning session. Consecutive closes above 71.15 opens the door for a run at 72.34-72.80, retracing the breakdown point from early May.
Bias: Neutral
Previous Session Bias:Neutral
Resistance: 70.50-71.15**, 72.34-72.80****
Pivot: 69.07-69.20
Support: 66.93-67.13***, 62.81-63.73***