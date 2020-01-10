Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 10, 2020.





Grain markets are on edge as all eyes turn to the 11:00 AM CST release of USDA's major report data. Any surprises in the data have the potential to ignite markets one way or the other. Stay tuned and make sure you're ready!





Our Annual Winter Outlook Conference takes place later this month, January 28th - 30th. Drew Lerner of World Weather, Inc. will kick it off for us January 28th with his 2020 weather outlook. He'll be followed by our grain and oilseed outlooks on the 29th, and our livestock outlooks on the 30th. Get registered to view our latest price outlooks, trade strategies, and more insight to what 2020 will bring to our markets.





USDA's Crop Production, Grain Stocks, Supply & Demand, and Winter Wheat Seedings reports will all be released this Friday at 11:00 AM CST. Analysts average estimate for corn harvest acres is 81.3 million acres, corn yield estimate at 166 bpa, and corn production estimated at 13,502 million bushels. Analysts estimate soybean harvested acres at 75.6 million acres, soybean yield is at 46.5 bpa, and soybean production estimated at 3,513 million bushels. Average ending stocks are estimated at 1,776 million bushels for corn, soybeans 431 million bushels, and wheat 970 million bushels.





World Weather, Inc. (hear them live during our Conference Series in just three weeks!) noted, "An arctic airmass that builds over the Canadian Prairies and U.S. northern Plains this weekend and early next week will spread into neighboring areas toward the middle and latter part of next week. Damaging cold will potentially spread into portions of the central Plains and could promote winterkill for several areas if adequate snow cover is not present."





Weekly export sales will be out this morning due to a winter storm threat in Washington earlier this week which delayed the report. Analysts expect to see corn sales of 350,000 to 725,000 tonnes, soybeans 400,000 to 850,000, wheat 200,000 to 550,000, soymeal 75,000 to 250,000, and soyoil 0 to 25,000.





Agroconsult estimates Brazil's soybean exports for this year between 76 million tonnes and 78 million, with the US/Chinese trade war still in question. Corn exports are estimated below last year at 37 million tonnes, down from 2019's 43.3 million. Tensions in the Middle East were also cited as possible hindrance to exports.





Cash cattle is set for a $124 trade this week. That would be steady with last week. Wholesale beef is running 1.47 and 1.29 over last Friday's close for choice and select respectively. Beef is finding support after the seasonal decline it posted in the second half of December.





Actual Slaughter detailed beef production stats from two weeks ago, the last week of 2019. We can report Q4 beef cow slaughter at 14.6% over last year. The Cattle report coming up may clarify not just an ending of five straight years of expanding beef cow numbers. It could even show a small year over year decline.





China's National Development and Reform Commission announced the country would continue to release pork from government stocks both before and after the Chinese New Year. Since December 12 the government has released 130,000 tonnes into the domestic market (just a small portion of their needs).





The World Organization for Animal Health for animal health reported 55 findings of African Swine Fever in Poland near the border with Germany last month. This is further evidence that ASF is nearing a major EU producer/exporter. The closest finding was 18.6 miles from the German border.





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up .46 and select up .15. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.91. Pork cut-out values were up .09.