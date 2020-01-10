The Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ Cotton
Softs Market Mover Focus
Sugar
March sugar is breaking away from the pack up 1.94% on the year and still with Palladium in the lead at 8.39% there are 23 commodities in positive territory so it's a tight race. With the energy markets stabilizing like crude oil and gasoline we should see sugar catch a bid. From the energy standpoint crude oil did test the 50 DMA today and had a hard bounce off of it. India is still forecasting a large deficit and China is looking at increasing imports as well will see the trade agreement most likely signed on the 15th.
If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only.
You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar
If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar
Daily Chart Analysis
Price Outlook
Sugar is threatening another breakout to the upside as the volatility has picked up in the market. Looking at Stochastics, being in the middle of the range, we are indicating that we are in a consolidation phase however we are starting to trend higher. ADX which shows the strength of the trend, has increased to 22.85 indicating that the strength of the upward trend is gathering steam. My bias is that the market will hold the upward trend line and the breakout from the flag formation will continue to occur and ultimately end with an extension higher. Use the bottom of the flag and upward trend line as risk management for support.
Cocoa
March Cocoa is up about 1/2 % on the year but looking to strengthen. Remember that cocoa is mainly impacted by the economy and although it is expanding, reports like unemployment play a small role in performance. Keep an eye on production estimates out of the Ivory Coast and the technicals.
Daily Chart Analysis
Watch for a breakout of this wedge and the possibility for a run for the recent highs. Stochastics are beginning to climb into overbought territory ADX is weakening showing that the downward selloff might be out of steam. Keep an 2575 if we see a breakout over this level the trend should change from consolidation to bull market.
Coffee
Worst performing commodity on the year down over 7.5% as of this writing while palladium is its mirror image up 7.5% on the year. The Brazillian Real is not providing much support at the moment and I have attached a Bonus chart below so be sure to check it out. What Im watching is the size of Brazil's 2020 coffee crop which is up double digits in comparison to 2019 and set to continue to expand.
Daily Chart Analysis
Watch the downward trend as it has been aggressive in nature just like the bull rise from the lows. Moving averages havent been offering much support so I would disregard the 50 day moving average as support which was clearly violated and will now act as resistance. Stochastics have slid into oversold territory so the bears regain control and I would expect weak longs to throw in the towel soon so watch out for a volume spike. Keep an eye on ADX as the bear market may be gaining strength.
**Bonus Charts**
Brazillian Real Chart
Orange Juice *crop report later today released
Cotton *crop report later today released
Blue Line Futures Trading Education
If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-trading-education
By Phillip Streible
312-858-7303
Phil@Bluelinefutures.com
Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures
Follow us on Facebook: Blue Line Futures Facebook page
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Blue Line Futures YouTube channel
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results
PHILLIP STREIBLE
Chief Market Strategist
Main: 888-441-8555
Direct: 312-858-7303
Fax: 888-370-2221
Blue Line Futures LLC
141 W. Jackson #2845
Chicago IL 60604
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.