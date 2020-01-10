Weekly export sales will be released out at 7:30 am this morning. Here are the estimates:

Wheat 200,000-550,000 metric tons

Corn 350,000-700,000 metric tons

Soybeans 400,000-800,000 metric tons

Soybean meal 75,000-250,000 metric tons

