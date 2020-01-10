Yesterday, we wrote:

() Although crude oil futures moved higher after Wednesdays open and broke above the previous peaks, this improvement was very temporary, and the bears took over in the following hours.

As a result, the futures came back below the lower border of yesterdays red gap, creating a very long upper shadow. This is clearly a bearish sign, suggesting further deterioration.

() Should it be the case and the futures extend losses from here, well likely see a decline to at least the nearest bullish green gap created in mid-December. This is where also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is, which together with the gap serves as the closest short-term support.

The situation indeed developed in tune with the above scenario, and crude oil futures declined sharply during yesterdays session to our downside target, making our short positions profitable.

Despite this drop, the gap remains open and the above-mentioned Fibonacci retracement continues to serve as a support. These suggest that we could see a rebound from here in the very near future. Therefore, closing short positions and taking sizable profits off the table (as a reminder, we opened them when crude oil futures were trading at around $62.80) is justified from the risk/reward perspective.

Nevertheless, should we see a successful drop below these supports, well likely reopen short positions. We may even reopen them at higher levels after the futures rebound.

Thank you.

Nadia Simmons

Forex & Oil Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

