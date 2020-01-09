rounded corner
Elliott Wave View: Dow Jones Future ($YM_F) Bullish Structure Likely Extends
Thursday, January 09, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave view on Dow Jones Futures ($YM_F) suggests that the rally from October 3, 2019 low is unfolding as animpulse Elliott Wave structure. In the 1 hour chart below,rally to 28893 ended wave (3) and pullback to 28084 ended wave (4). Index has resumed higher within wave (5).

Up from 28084 low, wave ((i)) ended at 28469 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 28317. Index should see a few more highs to end wave ((iii)), then it should pullback in wave ((iv)) before the next leg higher in wave ((v)) to complete wave 1 of (5). Index then should retrace in wave 2 of (5) to correct cycle from January 8, 2020 low before the rally resumes. We dont like selling the proposed pullback.

As far as pivot at 28084 low stays intact, expect dips to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside within wave (5). Alternatively, instead of ending wave 1 of (5), Index can end the entire wave (5). In this scenario, Index should see larger pullback to correct the cycle from October 3, 2019 low in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the next leg higher.

Dow Jones Futures ($YM_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

YM_F 10 Jan



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
