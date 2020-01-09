rounded corner
Time To Exit Orange Juice
Thursday, January 09, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another 160 points at 97.35 hitting a 10-year low which is amazing in my opinion.

I had been recommending a bullish position from around the 103.30 level while getting stopped out in today's trade around the 97.40 level as it is time to move on & look at other markets that are beginning to trend as this market looks to head even lower in my opinion.

Juice prices are trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is relentless to the downside due to the fact that there is no possibility of frost in the coming weeks ahead in the State of Florida coupled with the fact of ideal weather conditions in the country of Brazil which continues to increase supplies as fundamentally and technically speaking this commodity remains on the defensive.

At the current time my only soft commodity recommendation is in cotton which continues to hit multi-month highs as these 2 commodities can go in opposite directions and that's exactly what you're witnessing at the current time so move on as you never want to be a buyer on a multi-year low.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: LOW

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
