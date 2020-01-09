Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another 160 points at 97.35 hitting a 10-year low which is amazing in my opinion.

I had been recommending a bullish position from around the 103.30 level while getting stopped out in today's trade around the 97.40 level as it is time to move on & look at other markets that are beginning to trend as this market looks to head even lower in my opinion.

Juice prices are trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is relentless to the downside due to the fact that there is no possibility of frost in the coming weeks ahead in the State of Florida coupled with the fact of ideal weather conditions in the country of Brazil which continues to increase supplies as fundamentally and technically speaking this commodity remains on the defensive.

At the current time my only soft commodity recommendation is in cotton which continues to hit multi-month highs as these 2 commodities can go in opposite directions and that's exactly what you're witnessing at the current time so move on as you never want to be a buyer on a multi-year low.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: LOW

