Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract is currently trading lower by 6 points at 69.90 in a very quiet trade this Thursday afternoon in New York as we await tomorrow's crop report which will definitely send volatility back into this market. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 66.60 level & if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 68.50 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 7 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the January 7th high of 70.25 as fundamentally speaking the Australian cotton output dipped below 1 million bales which is down from 4.8m bales in 17/18 as the country has seen output reduced by 4 million bales in 2 years due to dryness.

Cotton prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think prices could possibly touch the 75 level especially if the crop report comes out bullish tomorrow so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.