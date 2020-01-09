January 9, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
U.S. stock index futures are higher with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures at record highs and Dow futures near record highs.
Much of the recent strength is due to the apparent de-escalation of the Middle East tensions.
In addition, global stock markets rallied on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. China today said its top trade negotiator would travel to the U.S. next week to sign a phase-one trade accord. China's Vice Premier Liu He will lead a 10 person delegation to Washington from Monday to Wednesday.
Initial jobless claims were down 9,000 to 214,000 in the week ending January 4 when economists expected jobless claims would be 220,000.
I anticipate January will be an up month for stock index futures.
CURRENCY FUTURES
German exports dropped more than economists expected in November. German exports were down 2.3% in November from October when economists had forecast a 0.9% decrease in exports.
The euro zone November jobless rate was 7.5%, as expected.
Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen retreated as the U.S. and Iran backed away from further conflict.
The British pound is lower afterBank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank could cut interest rates, if it looks like weakness in the economy will continue.
The Canadian dollar is lower after a report showed Canadian building permits declined for a third straight month in November, falling 2.4% from the previous month.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
In light of the de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and optimism about the U.S. -China trade situation, flight to quality longs were liquidated.
Earlier today, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said U.S. monetary policy is in a good place amid solid growth, stable prices and a strong labor market.
Federal Reserve speakers today are Neel Kashkari at 8:30, John Williams at 10:30, Tom Barkin at 11:45 and Charles Evans at 12:20.
The Treasury will auction 30 year bonds.
There is a 52% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 58%.
Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.
INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES
It is likely that the industrial commodities will advance in price in the long term, as the global economy stabilizes.
PRECIOUS METALS
Safe-haven vehicles are lower, as the U.S. and Iran backed away from further conflict and on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal.
Higher prices for gold and silver are likely in the longer term.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3254.00 Resistance 3281.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 96.880 Resistance 97.260
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.11320 Resistance 1.11720
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .91540 Resistance .92100
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .76400 Resistance .76800
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6859 Resistance .6900
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 155^26 Resistance 156^24
February 20Gold
Support 1539.0 Resistance 1565.0
February 20 Crude Oil
Support 59.13 Resistance 60.55
March 20Copper
Support 2.7950 Resistance 2.8250
