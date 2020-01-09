The Nemenoff Report. 01/09/2020



Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 0”9 higher at 156’22, 10 Yr. Notes 0’03.5 higher at 128’28.0 and 5 Yr. Notes 0’01.5 higher at 118’23.75. The market is slightly higher for the week as the market had a wild swing from 156,07 to 159’17 as Iran bombed an air field in Iraq. The market started to calm down once an Irani statement was released (I’m paraphrasing here) claiming this will be an isolated reprisal for the death of their high-ranking General. To be fair, Iraq was warned by Iran in advance so that civilians could be evacuated. I will stay tuned for any changes or additions to this story. Support remains in the 155’15 area and resistance is now 158’28 barring another black swan event. I continue to have a negative bias. Grains: Mar. Corn is currently 2’0 higher at 386’2, Mar. Beans3’6 higher at 951’0 and Mar. Wheat3’4 higher at 556’4. Crop production report tomorrow. I feel that yield per acre will be closely watched and expect a loss of 0.5 bushels per acre from last month’s estimates for Corn and Beans. I am cautiously friendly to these markets on sharp breaks. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle have had a mixed week with deferred LC losing some ground and nearby FC gaining about 3.00. I remain negative deferred LC contracts which are currently trending sideways. Support for Apr. LC is the 124.50 area and resistance the 129.00 area. Silver: Mar. Silver is currently 17 cents lower at 18.00 and steady for the week. I must note that it traded in the 16.80’s as a result of the Irani actions. I remain long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are currently 10.00 higher at 3270.00. Trend remains up as the market keeps making new highs (the trend is your friend!) Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is unchanged at 1.11575, the Yen 155.5 lower at 0.91725, the Pound 61 lower at 1.3064 and the dollar Index 11.4 higher at 97.104. I still have a bullish bias to the Euro and Pound and a negative bias to the Dollar. Resistance in the DI is 97.40. Regards,

Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com