Daily Grain & Cotton Commentary
Thursday, January 09, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Breaking:The U.S. Department of Agricultures Export Sales Report for the week ending Jan. 2 will be published at 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 10, instead of Thursday, Jan. 9, due to the weather-related closure of Washington, D.C.-area federal offices on afternoon of Jan. 7.

Corn (March)

Fundamentals: If it hasnt yet, attention now turns to tomorrows USDA report, out at 11am CT. Estimates are below.

Range of Estimates for Yield: 164.8-168.5

Average Yield Estimate: 166.2

Range of Estimates for Harvested Acres: 80.10-81.952

Average Harvested Acre Estimate: 81.350

Range of Estimates for Production: 13.217-13.701

Average Estimate for Production: 13.513

Range of Estimates for Quarterly Stocks: 11.29-11.66

Average Quarterly Stocks Estimate: 11.511

Technicals: We are still optimistic on corn prices but the price action since Friday has done damage to the chart. 377-381 is a MUST hold pocket for the bulls, a failure to do so would put the bears in control and likely take us to retest the contract lows from September. The market is working higher this morning, but the bulls need to see a close back above 385 to encourage moderate short covering ahead of Fridays report.

Bias:Neutral/Bullish

Previous Session Bias:Neutral/Bullish

Resistance: 390 -392***, 407 -411 ****

Pivot: 385

Support: 377-381***, 365-365 ****

Soybeans (March)

Fundamentals: Focus is on tomorrows USDA report, out at 11am CT. Estimates are below.

Range of Estimates for Yield: 46.0-47.2

Average Yield Estimate: 46.6

Range of Estimates for Harvested Acres: 74.5-76.0

Average Harvested Acre Estimate: 75.462

Range of Estimates for Production: 3.463-3.560

Average Estimate for Production: 3.512

Range of Estimates for Quarterly Stocks: 3.023-3.379

Average Quarterly Stocks Estimate: 3.186

Technicals: The market has tested our support pocket and held it for the last four sessions. That pocket comes in from 933 -937 . If we see this pocket give way, we could see the market drift into the low 920s, we will see this as buying opportunity. On the resistance side of things, the bulls want to reclaim 950 -955 to resume the uptrend and potentially take us to the October highs, 968 -970.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance: 968 -970****

Pivot: 950 -955

Support: 933 -937 ***, 920-922 ****

Chicago Wheat (March)

Fundamentals: Tomorrows USDA report will be out at 11am CT. Estimates are as follows: US Ending Stocks, 969 million bushels. US Quarterly stocks: 1.917 billion bushels.

Technicals: The market has stabilized after taking some heat at the end of last week and beginning of this week. The chart remains constructive, posting higher lows and higher highs for the past several months. With that said, we dont see a lot of value at these prices. Significant resistance comes in from 572 -573 . This pocket represents the double top highs from June.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance: 572 -573 ***

Pivot: 554 -557

Support: 536 -538 ***, 527-529 ****

Kansas City Wheat (March)

Technicals: Kansas City wheat futures bounced off of our 4-star technical support pocket yesterday, we have had that defined as 470-471 . This pocket represents previously important price points as well as the 50% retracement (middle of the range) from the June highs to the contract lows. Resistance comes in from 488 -490 . Consecutive closes above resistance opens the door for the potential of a longer-term rally, the target being a full retracement to those June highs, 545.

Bias:Neutral/Bullish

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance: 488 -490 ***, 498-500**, 509 -513***

Pivot: 475-477

Support: 470-471 ****, 453 -458 ***

Cotton (March)

Technicals: Cotton futures failed to breakout with conviction this week, leading to some near-term consolidation. Bulls are still in control as the trend of higher lows and higher highs continues. If you want to be a buyer in this market, we suggest waiting for a deeper pullback. Price is what you pay, value is what you get. We see good value closer to 67.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance: 70.50-71.15**, 72.34-72.80****

Pivot: 69.07-69.20

Support: 66.93-67.13***, 62.81-63.73***

Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology.  Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others.  Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER.

 

 

