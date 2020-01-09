Breaking:The U.S. Department of Agricultures Export Sales Report for the week ending Jan. 2 will be published at 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 10, instead of Thursday, Jan. 9, due to the weather-related closure of Washington, D.C.-area federal offices on afternoon of Jan. 7. If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only.

Corn (March) Fundamentals : If it hasnt yet, attention now turns to tomorrows USDA report, out at 11am CT. Estimates are below. Range of Estimates for Yield: 164.8-168.5 Average Yield Estimate: 166.2 Range of Estimates for Harvested Acres: 80.10-81.952 Average Harvested Acre Estimate: 81.350 Range of Estimates for Production: 13.217-13.701 Average Estimate for Production: 13.513 Range of Estimates for Quarterly Stocks: 11.29-11.66 Average Quarterly Stocks Estimate: 11.511 Technicals : We are still optimistic on corn prices but the price action since Friday has done damage to the chart. 377-381 is a MUST hold pocket for the bulls, a failure to do so would put the bears in control and likely take us to retest the contract lows from September. The market is working higher this morning, but the bulls need to see a close back above 385 to encourage moderate short covering ahead of Fridays report. Bias: Neutral/Bullish Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 390 -392***, 407 -411 **** Pivot: 385 Support: 377-381***, 365-365 **** Soybeans (March) Fundamentals : Focus is on tomorrows USDA report, out at 11am CT. Estimates are below. Range of Estimates for Yield: 46.0-47.2 Average Yield Estimate: 46.6 Range of Estimates for Harvested Acres: 74.5-76.0 Average Harvested Acre Estimate: 75.462 Range of Estimates for Production: 3.463-3.560 Average Estimate for Production: 3.512 Range of Estimates for Quarterly Stocks: 3.023-3.379 Average Quarterly Stocks Estimate: 3.186 Technicals : The market has tested our support pocket and held it for the last four sessions. That pocket comes in from 933 -937 . If we see this pocket give way, we could see the market drift into the low 920s, we will see this as buying opportunity. On the resistance side of things, the bulls want to reclaim 950 -955 to resume the uptrend and potentially take us to the October highs, 968 -970. Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 968 -970**** Pivot: 950 -955 Support: 933 -937 ***, 920-922 **** Chicago Wheat (March) Fundamentals : Tomorrows USDA report will be out at 11am CT. Estimates are as follows: US Ending Stocks, 969 million bushels. US Quarterly stocks: 1.917 billion bushels. Technicals : The market has stabilized after taking some heat at the end of last week and beginning of this week. The chart remains constructive, posting higher lows and higher highs for the past several months. With that said, we dont see a lot of value at these prices. Significant resistance comes in from 572 -573 . This pocket represents the double top highs from June. Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 572 -573 *** Pivot: 554 -557 Support: 536 -538 ***, 527-529 **** Kansas City Wheat (March) Technicals : Kansas City wheat futures bounced off of our 4-star technical support pocket yesterday, we have had that defined as 470-471 . This pocket represents previously important price points as well as the 50% retracement (middle of the range) from the June highs to the contract lows. Resistance comes in from 488 -490 . Consecutive closes above resistance opens the door for the potential of a longer-term rally, the target being a full retracement to those June highs, 545. Bias: Neutral/Bullish Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 488 -490 ***, 498-500**, 509 -513*** Pivot: 475-477 Support: 470-471 ****, 453 -458 *** Cotton (March) Technicals : Cotton futures failed to breakout with conviction this week, leading to some near-term consolidation. Bulls are still in control as the trend of higher lows and higher highs continues. If you want to be a buyer in this market, we suggest waiting for a deeper pullback. Price is what you pay, value is what you get. We see good value closer to 67. Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 70.50-71.15**, 72.34-72.80**** Pivot: 69.07-69.20 Support: 66.93-67.13***, 62.81-63.73***