Food Prices Soar Higher in China During December



By Dennis Smith Follow me on Twitter @denniscattle Thursday January 9, 2020 LEAN HOGS: Cash is called steady to possibly lower. Yesterdays cash was mixed to lower but overall the cash has been flat so far this week. Clear evidence that exports in Nov soared to record highs with China business huge, despite the presence of tariffs during Nov, did not drive futures sharply higher yesterday. Bullish news continues to trickle out of China. Chinese food prices in Dec were up 17.4% compared to Dec of the previous year. Their CPI was up 4.5% which is well above the upper end of the target of 3%. This CPI is the highest in seven years. The Chinese commerce ministry said they will increase pork imports and continue to pull from the reserve in an effort to stabilize pork prices. This tells me that the Nov activity was a warm up drill. However, until the cutout soars, forcing cash bids sharply higher, futures likely wont rally. LIVE CATTLE: Look for a higher cash steer market again this week. Futures are pulling back with today day three of the correction. The correction has been very shallow. Demand for feeders at auction barns has been excellent. Feeder futures are out-performing the live. Look for a surge in demand for beef with the choice beef heavily discounted to move. Choice beef is only $3.00 over the select. The impact from the Goldman Roll was obvious with OI in the Feb LC dropping by 14,000 while total OI was up 3,000. We continue to hold the Feb/Jun bull spread and we continue to accumulate the April LC 140 calls. For a free 30-day trial to the evening livestock wire that includes a midday pork and beef update, please send an email to: dennis.smith@archerfinancials.com

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The risk of loss in trading futures and options can be substantial. Past results are not indicative of future results or performance. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not reflect the views of ADM Investor Services, Inc. or its staff. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc. This matter is intended to be a solicitation.



Recent articles from this author Food Prices Soar Higher in China During December

Large Volume And Higher Open Interest on Cattle Rally

Record Large Hog Slaughter Slated This Week

Chinese Pork Prices Surge Higher in November

Weekly Pork Export Sales And Shipments Were Solid

About the author Dennis Smith has been a full service commodity broker specializing in grain and livestock trading for over 25 years. Dennis has a wide range of customers, many of whom are grain and livestock producers. Dennis develops and helps execute hedging and speculative strategies in his Daily Livestock Wire which is prepared each afternoon exclusively for his customers. Dennis grew up in Central Illinois before launching his brokerage career.