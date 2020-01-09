rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals
Thursday, January 09, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Bookmark and Share
Company Logo

Livestock (February)

February live cattle staged an inside day, trading within the previous days range. By the close, live cattle ended up finishing the session in the red after trading both sides of unchanged. Yesterdays Fed Cattle Exchange came up short, nothing was sold and 123 and 124.25 were passed on. From the technical perspective, it remains a tug-of-war match between the bulls and the bears. Resistance remains intact from 127.225-127.90, above there is uncharted territory and finding meaningful resistance becomes more difficult. On the support side of things, 124.55-125.10 is the pocket we are keeping an eye on, a break and close below there could trigger long liquidation from the funds.

Resistance: 127.225-127.90***

Support: 124.55-125.10***, 123.125-123.85****

If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only.

You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar

If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar


Feeder Cattle (March)

Feeder have been looking very constructive this week and are threatening a breakout above resistance from 146.85-147.975. Consecutive closes above here leaves the door open for an extension towards the contract highs from April, 157.625. This wouldnt be a longer-term technical target, not something youd see over the course of a few weeks. A failure at resistance keeps the market range-bound which could take us back to support from 142.85-143.125.

Resistance: 146.85-147.975****

Support: 142.85-143.125****, 141.55-141.775**

Lean Hogs (February)

February live cattle poked its head into our resistance pocket, we defined that as 70.00-70.40. Over the last week we have noted that this is the pocket the bulls want to see consecutive closes back above. If the bulls can achieve this, we would expect to see an extension towards the breakdown point from November, 73.95-74.35. A failure to reclaim ground above 70.00 threatens to take us back to contract lows.

Resistance: 70.00-70.40***, 72.075**, 73.95-74.35****

Support: 69.325-70.05****, 65.40-66.50****, 63.675**

Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments

Call or Text: 312-837-3938

Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology.  Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others.  Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER.

 

 

Contributing author since 10/6/17 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy