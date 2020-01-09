Livestock (February) February live cattle staged an inside day, trading within the previous days range. By the close, live cattle ended up finishing the session in the red after trading both sides of unchanged. Yesterdays Fed Cattle Exchange came up short, nothing was sold and 123 and 124.25 were passed on. From the technical perspective, it remains a tug-of-war match between the bulls and the bears. Resistance remains intact from 127.225-127.90, above there is uncharted territory and finding meaningful resistance becomes more difficult. On the support side of things, 124.55-125.10 is the pocket we are keeping an eye on, a break and close below there could trigger long liquidation from the funds. Resistance: 127.225-127.90*** Support: 124.55-125.10***, 123.125-123.85**** If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar

Feeder Cattle (March) Feeder have been looking very constructive this week and are threatening a breakout above resistance from 146.85-147.975. Consecutive closes above here leaves the door open for an extension towards the contract highs from April, 157.625. This wouldnt be a longer-term technical target, not something youd see over the course of a few weeks. A failure at resistance keeps the market range-bound which could take us back to support from 142.85-143.125. Resistance: 146.85-147.975**** Support: 142.85-143.125****, 141.55-141.775** Lean Hogs (February) February live cattle poked its head into our resistance pocket, we defined that as 70.00-70.40. Over the last week we have noted that this is the pocket the bulls want to see consecutive closes back above. If the bulls can achieve this, we would expect to see an extension towards the breakdown point from November, 73.95-74.35. A failure to reclaim ground above 70.00 threatens to take us back to contract lows. Resistance: 70.00-70.40***, 72.075**, 73.95-74.35**** Support: 69.325-70.05****, 65.40-66.50****, 63.675**