Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 9, 2020.





Grain markets remain in a holding pattern awaiting tomorrow's major USDA reports, but are finding support overnight from Chinese trade-deal headlines. Tomorrow's reports have the potential to be big market movers, so some position evening by traders and managed money would not surprise us as the data release draws near.





Conflicting headlines on a U.S. and Chinese trade deal continue to fly back and forth. Will China really make major U.S. ag purchases? Is it even physically possible? If they dont, is the trade deal off? Well break it all down for you in just three weeks during the Grain and Oilseed presentation of our annual Ag Leaders Outlook Series January 28th-30th. Get Registered!





USDA's Crop Production, Grain Stocks, Supply & Demand, and Winter Wheat Seedings reports will all be released this Friday at 11:00 AM CST. Analysts average estimate for corn harvest acres is 81.3 million acres, corn yield estimate at 166 bpa, and corn production estimated at 13,502 million bushels. Analysts estimate soybean harvested acres at 75.6 million acres, soybean yield is at 46.5 bpa, and soybean production estimated at 3,513 million bushels. Average ending stocks are estimated at 1,776 million bushels for corn, soybean stocks at 431 million bushels, and wheat stocks at 970 million bushels.





China's Vice Premier Liu He, who has been the country's lead trade negotiator, will sign the Phase 1 trade deal next week in Washington, D.C. according to China's commerce ministry. He is scheduled to be in the U.S. the 13th- 15th, so the original signing date of the 15th is assumed. No details were given regarding ag purchases.





Weekly export sales are delayed again this week, this time due to a winter storm threat in Washington. For tomorrow's report, analysts expect to see corn sales of 350,000 to 725,000 tonnes, soybeans 400,000 to 850,000, wheat 200,000 to 550,000, soymeal 75,000 to 250,000, and soyoil 0 to 25,000.





Ethanol production during the Near Year's Day week fell to 1.062 million barrels per day. That was down from 1.066 posted during the week of Christmas. This new number is 6.2% over last year in the same week, however. Year to date production has improved to now only 1.7% under last year.





Conab estimates Brazil's 2019/20 soybean crop at 122.225 million tonnes, an increase from last month's estimate of 121.092. Their total corn crop is estimated at 98.711 million tonnes, a slight increase from their 98.409 previous estimate. USDA estimates Brazil soybean crop at 123.0 and the corn crop at 101.0.





China's ethanol mandate is being rolled back as the country attempts to deal with dwindling corn stocks. China had planned on blending their gasoline supplies with 10% ethanol beginning this year. No word on when or if they will restart the program.





Australia's weather agency sees no sign of cooler weather or significant rainfall in the next few months, an unwelcome forecast for authorities who have warned that only a large downpour will halt bushfires sweeping across the country. (Reuters)





The Fed Cattle Exchange posted 525 head for sale on its weekly offering. This was divided up into four lots. No completed sales were noted. Separate from that, light trade at $124 yesterday and bids of $123 from packers today clearly point to a steady trade this week at $124.





Weekly Iowa/Minnesota hog weight report showed the average live weight of barrows and gilts at 288.9 lbs. as of January 4. That was 0.8% over last year. We started December with +1.5% year/year as of 12/7. They were down to +0.4% as of 12/28.





China's sow herd rose 2.2% in December over the previous month, a government minister told reporters on Wednesday, in a sign of improving production after a devastating disease slashed stocks. China's sow herd had declined by nearly 40% by last October, according to official data, after African swine fever killed millions of pigs and prevented many farmers from restocking farms. (Reuters)





Dressed beef values were lower with choice down 0.06 and select down .29. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.91. Pork cut-out values were down .75.