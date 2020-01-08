Ten Percent Move in Crude Oil



10% Move in Crude Oil - Whats Next?



Market Mover Focus

With volatility absolutely exploding in a 24 hour period and one of the most wicked key reversals in the market, it's important to remember the key fundamentals driving this market are still intact. Now the perception on the street is that tensions have reached a climax but I believe everyone is going to tighten their belts up a notch and one slip up could send this market significantly higher. Remember that the underlying fundamentals are that crude oil demand remains strong, U.S. production may have peaked, OPEC+ continues to curb production and inventories are just one big drawdown from dipping back below the 5 year average on inventories. There are currently a number of economic releases that will impact the markets in the next week so be sure to get a FREE calendar by registering below.

Daily Chart Analysis and Price Outlook

Analysis and Outlook

There is a technical double top near $66 and an upward speed line that has been steadily rising from $50-$60. These are my main levels I am watching long with some the 50 and 200 dma so be sure to add them to your charts. Now if we see a close through $59.50 and the following day a lower open this could be a red flag and a bear trend has emerged. Watch the ADX, which measures the strength of the trend, this has been weakening and indicated that the upward trend may be taking a breather. With the volume spike and average true range moving higher crude oil is going to have much wider trading ranges than usual so more stops will be triggered and short term options might be a more viable trading tool. Remember that the trade war is not over and it is entirely possible that China walks away from signing the deal on the 15th so prepare for anything.

By Phillip Streible

About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.