I have something to consider going forward into Fridays report regarding corn and how one might trade it. I see volatility picking up into Fridays Janaury 10th USDA report followed by the suppossed Phase One Deal signing with China on January 15th. Should we get any specifics on increased demand from China, we could trade over 4.00 in spot March purely on short covering by funds in my opinion. However if no specifics are given coupled with a bearish tilt on last years production from the USDA, we could see funds add to their shorts sending the market testing 360. We may see neither and a sideways market until more is known about South American Production into February and then maybe a bigger protracted move. Here are some thoughts and ideas to consider into Fridays number and next week. The immediate gratification play in my view is to option strangle the corn using Feb options. Relatively low risk in my opinion and a volatility play. With the Chinese coming to Washington over the weekend. Signing a Phase 1 possibly next Weds. We could see volatility increase the next 5 to 6 sessions. Keep in mind that the Chinese could rug pull this deal creating a near term hard sell-off. I wouldnt rule out anything. Feb options expiring on January 24th.

Buy the Feb 20 395 calls and at the same time the Feb 20 Corn375 puts

Bid 4.4 cents,. Pay 225 plus commissions and fees.

If no move we are out, I imagine we would evit with a 2,4 to 3 cent loss per spread.

Feb options expiring on January 24th.Buy the Feb 20 395 calls and at the same time the Feb 20 Corn375 putsBid 4.4 cents,. Pay 225 plus commissions and fees.If no move we are out, I imagine we would evit with a 2,4 to 3 cent loss per spread. If we get 15 to 20 cent move or greater we might at least double if not triple our return. I suggest putting a 20 cent offer on each side and Im likely holding to late next week after the Phase One Deal or no deal. Longer term Here is a trade to consider in corn long term but not my only idea. I want to be long on breaks the first half of this year.

If any South American weather issue erupts. I think we fly higher in corn. The USDA though may continue to impede price with their usual way they are counting last years production. There is estimated to be close to a billion bushels still out in the fields in the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and Minnesota To my knowledge they still count it as on farm stocks and perhaps into their production estimates. While its not in the Bin, it can still succomb to having the stalks knocked over on blizzards and wind storms..ie.. adverse winter weather. Thats why a long in the market longer term is preferred in my view.

Sell the July 450/400 put spread for 37 cents and collect 1850 minus commissions and fees. Risk is 13 cents.. or 650. You would only take the max loss if July 20 corn settled below 4.00 in late June. We probably wont be holding our positions that long. Use the collection to:

Buy the July 430 call for 11 cents. 550 cost and risk

Buy the May 380 puts for 8.4 cents 425 cost and risk

Total collection for all 4 legs is 850 minus commissions and fees. Optimal move is to see at least a 30 cent rally basis July. Where we could sell the out right 430 call for 35 to 40 cents

And buy back the short put spread for lets say 16 to 20 cents. This would ensure a collection on entry and exit.

Please join me every Thursday at 3pm Central for a free grain and livestock webinar. We discuss supply, demand, weather, and the charts. Also speculative and hedge ideas in the market similar to the aforementioned corn trades. Signup link for tomorrow's webinar. Sign Up Now Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices.PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



