Trading Webinar tomorrow & Futures Levels 1.09.2020
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
What a difference a few hours make.....last night around 9 Pm EST the fear factor was extremely high. Stocks were down sharply. Gold & Bonds up sharply and crude oil up $3 or so....
"buy the fear, sell the greed"?
Few hours later stocks were green....by the close today, full and hard reversal, stocks made new high, gold reversed from highs more than $50....
THIS IS NOT OVER YET....don't get too comfortable. Volatility is here and requires you, the trader , to adjust a few things:
Have an exit plan in case you are wrong...
Have a stop order/ perhaps options to hedge your bet if you really want to hang in there when the craziness hits...
understand that the bands are much wider both sides...profit wise and risk wise....
reduce trading size and be more selective in the trades you choose.
last but not least, most of our brokers were here during extremely volatile times....all the way back to 9.11.2001
The 2008 crash
