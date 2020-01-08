Soybeans - Just My Opinion



CONAB Brazil Soybean Production Update 122.25 M T. vs. 121.092 (Dec) vs. 115.030 (year ago) Weekly Soybean Export Sales (Delayed until Friday) old crop vs. 400-800 K T. expected new crop vs. 0-50 K t. expected Weekly Soybean Meal Export Sales (Delayed until Friday) old crop vs. 75-250 K T. expected new crop vs. none expected Weekly Soybean Oil Export Sales (Delayed until Friday) old crop vs. 0-25 K t. expected new crop vs. none expected The days lows came early in the night session following the reports of continued strife in the Middle East. Once the idea developed that there would be no more for the near term soy complex prices rallied out of that hole. Soybean oil could not sustain its attempt to rally due to the sharp break in the energy markets. Soybean meal caught some minor buying from that due to the inter-market spreading against the short soybean oil. Soybeans firmed on the idea that China will resume buying US soybeans once the trade accord is signed on the 15th. Additionally, trade guesses are calling for renewed declines in the projected US soybean carryout from the USDA on Friday. The story that private Chinese concerns were back to buying Brazilian origin kept gains in check as did CONAB suggesting the Brazilian soybean crop increasing by 1.15 M T. from last months estimate. Dont forget that Brazil will start their harvest by months end and right now their crop is projected to be nearly 7.0 M T. greater vs. last year. Most interior cash soybean markets continue to show a firm tone mostly from slow producer selling. The Gulf is fully steady with recent postings. Soybean spreads saw fractional improvement on the day. Offers to sell cash soybean meal in the US interior remain slack looking. The Gulf for soy beanmeal doesnt look much better. Meal spreads saw slight widening on the day. The short term look at the soybean charts has them in a holding pattern. What are they holding for to see what the USDA has to say on Friday as well as the possibility of renewed Chinese buying once the trade accord is signed on the 15th of this month? What is becoming apparent with this holding pattern is the likely accumulation of sell stops below the $9.37-$9.38 level (March). March bean oils inability to sustain todays intra-day rally reinforces my idea that a top is developing here. Soybean meal also is in a holding pattern. Unlike the soybean market holding near its recent high end the soybean meal market is holding near its recent low end. I have to ask myself; If bean oil does indeed top out will that continue to provide inter-market spread support to the meal market? Daily Support & Resistance for Jan 9th March Soybeans: $9.35 - $9.55 March Soybean Meal: $300.0 - $305.0 March Soybean Oil: $34.25 - $35.00 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE. Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more. QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS? Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475. Learn more aboutInternational Futures Groupatwww.ifgfutures.com





About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017