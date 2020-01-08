The Cotton Chart Offers a Very Bullish Signal



March 20 Cotton hammered down like many markets under the threat of war after the news reported Iranian missiles launched at bases housing US military personnel. After the threat of response was alleviated it seems many bulls instead of stepping to the sidelines saw an opportunity to buy into what they may consider to be an undervalued commodity. Its typically a very strong bullish indicator when charts take out previous lows and close positive, even more bullish when closing at the top of the trading range. Its interesting to note prices are just below a resistance point, if Mar 20 cotton can close above 70.30 I think the next target could easily be 72.00. Its not all bullish though, there are still plenty of cotton ending stocks in the US and globally which may weigh heavily on this economically sensitive market if good news dries up. This market has been in a strong upward trend though and is supported by great demand; if we have a bullish USDA report and/or the Phase 1 deal with China is signed, I think there could be a lot more upside potential. To Learn more about using charts to identify opportunities and structure a trading plan, download ourTechnical Analysis Trading Guide here, or use the link below. To discuss strategy, email me atescoles@rjofutures.com https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/technical-analysis-guide?



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.