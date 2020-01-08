Softs Report 01/08/2020



COTTON

General Comments: Cotton was higher and trends turned up again in the market. The market had been lower in early trading but then recovered on trade optimism between the US and China. The weekly charts indicate bullish trends. The higher close came even though the US Dollar was higher and pushing against resistance areas on the charts. A catalyst for the rally has been the trade deal between the US and China. China has also been buying Cotton from the US and Brazil as it needs higher quality Cotton to blend with its domestic production. It did not really buy last week but will probably resume buying once the new trade deal is signed on January 15. The market has not been able to move a lot in terms of price for the last month as the harvest has been ongoing amid some stressful conditions. The harvest is now about over and certified stocks are now leveling off.

Overnight News: The Delta and Southeast should see frequent periods of precipitation late this week and this weekend. Temperatures should be mostly above normal. Texas will have mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average above normal. The USDA average price is now 65.37 ct/lb. ICE said that certified stocks are now 8,970 bales, from 9,038 bales yesterday.

Chart Trends: Trends in Cotton are up with objectives of 7070 and 7510 March. Support is at 6880, 6850, and 6780 March, with resistance of 7030, 7330, and 7440 March. FCOJ

General Comments: FCOJ was slightly higher. Overall chart patterns suggest that the market is still ready to trend lower, but futures held at contract lows a couple of days ago and might turn sideways instead. Good growing conditions and increased oranges production estimates by USDA this season have been bearish. The weather has been great for the trees as there have been frequent periods of showers and no severe storms so far this year. Many areas have been dry lately and harvest is expanding. Crop yields and quality should be high for Florida this year. Inventories of FCOJ in the state are high and are more than 38% above last year.

Overnight News: Florida should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near to above normal. Brazil should get dry conditions through the weekend and near to above normal temperatures.

Chart Trends: Trends in FCOJ are mixed. Support is at 98.00, 95.00, and 92.00 March, with resistance at 102.00, 104.00, and 105.00 March. COFFEE

General Comments: Futures were a little higher yesterday. Trends are still down on the daily charts, but the market seems to be oversold and in need of a correction trade higher. The Brazilian crop is developing well despite some reports of drier weather in the main growing areas. Rains earlier in the year were very beneficial and are holding the crop together now. It is dry in other parts of Latin America as well. Central America has had less than normal rains, especially in Honduras. Peru is also too dry right now. Vietnam exports remain behind a year ago, but the market anticipates bigger offers. Vietnamese crops are expected to be big despite uneven growing conditions earlier in the year and rains late in the growing season.

Overnight News: ICE certified stocks are lower today at 2.041 million bags. The ICO daily average price is now 112.54 ct/lb. Brazil will get showers and storms into next week with near to above normal temperatures. Vietnam will see mostly dry conditions.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are down with objectives of 117.00, 115.00, and 105.00 March. Support is at 119.00, 116.00, and 114.00 March, and resistance is at 125.00, 130.00 and 133.00 March. Trends in London are mixed to down with objectives of 1340 and 1260 March. Support is at 1330, 1320, and 1290 March, and resistance is at 1370, 1390, and 1410 March. SUGAR

General Comments: The markets closed a little lower in correction trading. Reports of a drought in the central-south area of Brazil were met with forecasts for important rains in the next week or so.. The dry weather has also caused local Corn prices to move higher, but those might also be able to relax with the improved rains if and when they come. The market appears to be tight around the globe. Reports indicate that little is on offer from India. Thailand might also have less this year due to reduced planted area and erratic rains during the monsoon season. There is still more than enough Sugar for any demand and that India will have to sell sooner or later. Reports from India indicate that the country is seeing relatively good growing conditions and still holds large inventories from last year. However, these supplies are apparently not moving and this could be due to less government subsidy for mills and exporters.

Overnight News: Brazil will get scattered showers and storms later in the week. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are up with objectives of 1390 and 1440 March. Support is at 1350, 1340, and 1320 March, and resistance is at 1380, 1400, and 1410 March. Trends in London are up with objectives of 368.00 and 379.00 March. Support is at 362.00, 358.00, and 356.00 March, and resistance is at 369.00, 371.00, and 373.00 March. COCOA

General Comments: Futures closed higher in both markets. It was a recovery trade from the recent selling and trends might start to turn up with another strong close today. Prices have been cheaper lately based on ideas of very good production potential in West Africa. The weather in Ivory Coast has improved due to reports of frequent showers. Ideas are that the next crop will be good. Drier weather is now more important due to harvest activities. The harvest is ongoing amid showers, but good progress in the harvest is expected at this time. The weather in Asia is also called good.

Overnight News: Scattered showers and storms are expected in southern sections of West Africa. Temperatures will be on both sides of normal. Malaysia and Indonesia should see showers. Temperatures should average above normal. Brazil will get mostly dry conditions and near to above normal temperatures. ICE certified stocks are lower today at 2.804 million bags.

Chart Trends: Trends in New York are mixed. Support is at 2470, 2430, and 2380 March, with resistance at 2580, 2610, and 2650 March. Trends in London are mixed. Support is at 1770, 1740, and 1730 March, with resistance at 1830, 1860, and 1890 March.



