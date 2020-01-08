Morning Express Get our Trading Education Foundations video course for FREE! https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trading-education Links must be copied and pasted if reading from Barchart

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3235.25, down 8.25 Fundamentals: Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two U.S-Iraqi airbases in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Fear and uncertainty immediately rattled through markets and the S&P lost 1.7% down to a low of 3181, tagging a critical level of support. In the end, the attack was very calculated, there were no known casualties and furthermore, it was reported Iraq was given a warning. President Trump then tweeted: All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. Irans Foreign Minister also tweeted: Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. Markets across the board digested this as the closest thing to an olive branch we could see. Safe haven assets along with Crude Oil began paring gains and U.S equity benchmarks roared back, turning positive early this morning. It was also confirmed by U.S officials around 6:30 am CT that there were no casualties. President Trump is expected to address the situation this morning. All in all, it was known that Iran had to retaliate in one way or another. This route, as we noted above, was very calculated and instead of escalating tensions towards war has been seen as deescalating such. The country saves face and shows strength to its people while not ruffling the feathers of its enemies; primarily the U.S and President Trump. Bill Baruch joined Bloomberg yesterday morning and pointed to more coordination behind the scenes than headlines will let you believe. Its not the sexy angle, but it sure looks that way now. On todays economic calendar, ADP Payrolls handedly beat expectations at 202k versus 160k. Last month was revised higher at 124k versus 67k. This gives a quick glimpse into a healthy job landscape ahead of Fridays official Nonfarm Payroll report. Fed Governor Brainard speaks at 9:00 am CT, Crude Oil inventory data is due at 9:30 am CT and there is a 10-year Note auction at noon CT. Technicals: Price action quickly snapped back from last nights low which tested a crucial wave of technical support that we had described in recent days. The S&P tested just through major three-star at 3188.25-3190 and nearly a pocket aligning multiple levels including at gap at 3167.25-3175.25. The NQ directly tested and held major three-star support at 8673.50-8691.25 before ripping back. The chart damage is an eye soar but a steady finish today and through the week is nothing but stay-the course-bullish for long-term investors. As for traders, there is still strong overhead resistance aligning multiple technical indicators, previous highs and record settlements. The bulls are in the drivers seat as long as price action can remain above our Pivot levels as it is this morning; 3232.25-3235.25 in the S&P and 8839.50-8853 in the NQ. We remain Neutral in the near and intermediate term as described by our Bias below until we get a decisive close out above 3259-3264 in the S&P, paving the way to our next upside target of 3295-3300. All support levels below are still intact as the intraday tape is so far unaware of last nights volatility, however, we did make some minor adjustments.

Bias : Neutral Resistance: 3248.50-3254***, 3259-3264***, 3295-3300*** Pivot 3232.25-3235.25 Support: 3221.75**, 3208.75-3213***, 3200**, 3188.25-3190***, 3167.25-3175.25*** NQ (March) Resistance: 8891.75-8919.75***, 8995.50*** Pivot: 8839.50-8853 Support: 8799-8810**, 8729-8735.25**, 8673.50-8691.25***, 8632.50**, 8593.25***, 8521-8547.75***

Crude Oil (February) Yesterdays close: Settled at 62.70, down 0.57 Fundamentals: Crude Oil has had one heck of a whipsaw. After slipping slightly through yesterdays session price action ripped higher after Iran began a calculated strike on two U.S-Iraqi airbases early last night. Price action stopped at the psychologically and positioning significant $65 mark. Immediate fear from the attacks were followed by reports that Iraq was given a heads up and later confirmations that there were no casualties. Crude Oil pared all gains and turned into negative territory by 2% after U.S officials confirmed no casualties. News outlets fearmonger, thats what they. Not to say there wasnt some extreme uncertainty at the onset of the attack, but sentiment is easily exacerbated due to such headlines. As much as CNN wants you to believe President Trump is attempting to start WWIII, we do not believe that is his goal and furthermore, Iran does not want this either.In fact, Bill Baruch joined Blomberg yesterday morning to discuss an angle that we are hearing little about; President Trump potentially looking to create his own Nuclear Deal. The Crude inventory data will be front and center at 9:30 am CT. Yesterdays private API survey was largely ignored when news of the Iran strike was making headlines, but they posted a large build of 5.95 mb of Crude, +6.70 mb of Gasoline and +6.40 mb of Distillates. If confirmed by the official EIA report today, we imagine Crude Oil to be sharply lower. Analysts expect -3.572 mb Crude, +2.654 mb Gasoline and +3.874 mb Distillates. Technicals: Crude Oil tagged the $65 mark once again before reversing sharply by as much as 6.6%. First, price action again failed to settle out above major three-star resistance at 62.90-63.38. We are happy to keep are levels wide given the increased volatility and especially so as we judge closing levels as to favor or halt momentum. After slipping to a low of 61.30 and holding a crucial level of support at 61.01-61.18 price action is bouncing back and buoyed by the 61.98-62.34 level, one that held waves of selling before last nights strike. Look to this level at 61.98-62.34 as a crucial market heading into EIA and sustained price action below here into the close could easily lead to further waves of selling.

Bias: Neutral/Bearish Resistance: 62.90-63.38***, 63.81-63.87**, 65.00***, 66.60*** Support: 61.98-62.34***, 61.01-61.18***, 59.74-60.01*** Gold (February) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1574.3, up 5.5 Fundamentals: Gold surged to an early evening high of 1613.3, the highest level since March 2013 after news broke that Iran was firing ballistic missiles at two U.S-Iraqi airbases. Fear was quickly exacerbated before it was reported that Iraq was given notice. The good news came this morning when U.S officials confirmed that no casualties. Last nights tweets by both President Trump and Irans Foreign Minister also calmed fears (see S&P section). Gold now finds itself at unchanged, seeing a further wave of selling after stronger than expected ADP data. The December read topped expectations at 202k versus 160k expected and November was revised to nearly double at 124k versus 67k. This gives a glimpse, setting the table for Fridays Nonfarm Payroll. There is a 10-year Note auction at noon CT. Technicals: We remain Bullish Gold but began Neutralizing our Bias just slightly after to start the week as we feel Gold has reached a near-term overextension. However, given the geopolitical situation there are very few out there willing to take a short-risk position which ultimately increases volatility, as we have seen. Price action traded out above major three-star resistance at 1588.2-1595.7 last night but as of now is not holding that level and a failure to close above here would continue to encourage a consolidation pattern that can test as low as 1538.3, although we see strong major three-star support at 1549.9-1552.4. The metal closed out above the 1566.2-1571.7 Pivot of previous highs which continues to favor the bulls; make no mistake, the tape is healthy, we are just cautious it is smart to capitalize and take a more cautious approach when others are greedy.

Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance: 1588.2-1595.7***, 1613.3**, 1626** Pivot: 1566.2-1571.7***

Support: 1555.2-1558.4*, 1549.9-1552.4***, 1538.3***

