January 8, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures fell hard in the overnight trade with S&P 500 futures tumbling over 50 points following news that Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. airbases in Iraq.

There was a dramatic recovery, as investors turned optimistic and looked beyond the missile strikes and focused instead on Irans comments that the country isnt seeking escalation or war and President Donald Trump's tweet that all is well.

The Automated Data Processing, Inc. national employment report showed the U.S. economy created 202,000 private sector jobs in December. The consensus forecasts were calling for an increase of 160,000 jobs.

The 2:00 central time November consumer credit report is expected to show a $16.7 billion increase.

Mideast tensions will only temporarily get in the way of this bull market.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The euro zone December final consumer confidence index was -8.1, which compares to the preliminary estimate of -8.1.

The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are slightly lower due to weaker crude oil prices.

As the global economy stabilizes, there should be increased demand for the industrial commodities that Canada and Australia export.

In the longer term the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are likely to advance.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Lael Brainard of the Federal Reserve will speak at 9:00.

The Treasury will auction 10 year notes today.

There is a 58% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 62%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

Crude oil futures advanced to new highs for the move after a rocket attack by Iran on American forces in Iraq. More recently, due to a perceived lessening of tensions, futures gave back all of the gains and are lower.

It is likely that the industrial commodities will advance in price in the long term.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold futures advanced to the 1613 area after a rocket attack by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq, but are only a little higher now.

Higher prices for gold and silver are likely.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3231.00 Resistance 3253.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 96.500 Resistance 97.050

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11520 Resistance 1.12220

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .92220 Resistance .92710

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76740 Resistance .77110

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6856 Resistance .6903

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 157^6 Resistance 159^0

February 20Gold

Support 1567.0 Resistance 1585.0

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 61.25 Resistance 63.25

March 20Copper

Support 2.7600 Resistance 2.8150

