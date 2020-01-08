Breaking:It was reported last night that Iran retaliated, launching dozens of missiles at a US military base in Iraq. Stocks dropped hard and the safe havens rallied. The dust has settled this morning as damages are being assessed, Bloomberg is reporting there were no US casualties. Stocks have rallied back into positive territory and oil is red. Corn (March) Fundamentals : March corn futures drifted lower yesterday and are seeing that follow through in the overnight and early morning trade. Fridays USDA report (11am CT) is the big-ticket item this week, analysts anticipate the corn yield to come in at 166 bushels per acre, 1 lower than the previous report. Harvested acres are estimated to come in at 81.3 million, down 500k from last month. Production is estimated to be near 13.502 bb. Technicals: We are still optimistic on corn prices but the price action since Friday has done damage to the chart. The market tripped stops below our pivot at 385, opening the door for a run to our first support pocket, 377-381. This is a MUST hold pocket for the bulls, a failure to do so would put the bears in control and likely take us to retest the contract lows from September. The bulls want to reclaim ground above....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Soybeans (March) Fundamentals : Soybean futures tried to work lower yesterday but recovered into the afternoon session. We would not be surprised to see a choppy, sideways trade ahead of Fridays USDA report. Analysts estimate that Fridays USDA report will show the yield at 46.5 bushels per acre, down .4 from the previous report. Harvested acres are estimated to be unchanged at 75.6 million acres. Production estimates are slightly lower, 3.153 bb, down from 3.550 in the previous report. Technicals : The market has tested our support pocket and held it for the last four sessions. That pocket comes in from 933 -937 . If we see this pocket give way, we could see the market drift into the low 920s. On the resistance side of things, the bulls want to reclaim....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Chicago Wheat (March) Fundamentals : Chicago wheat futures managed to hold ground yesterday, rallying off of the lows and closing towards the highs. The overnight session has been choppy with global headlines having an affect on currencies, spilling into commodities. Estimates for Fridays USDA report are as follows: US Ending Stocks, 969 million bushels. US Quarterly stocks: 1.917 billion bushels. Technicals : The market has seemingly stabilized over the last 20 hours as market participants position ahead of Fridays USDA report. The market moved below our pivot pocket which opens the door for a retest of the end of December lows, 536 -538 . Below that is....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Kansas City Wheat (March) Technicals : Kansas City wheat futures continue to defend our 4-star support pocket, we have had that defined as 470-471 . This pocket represents the 50% retracement from the contract highs to the contract lows, as well as the breakout point at the end of December. A failure to defend this pocket could lead to additional pressure, taking prices to our next support pocket....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Cotton (March) Technicals : Cotton futures failed to breakout with conviction yesterday, leading to a minor pullback. Bulls are still in control as the trend of higher lows and higher highs continues. If you want to be a buyer in this market, we would suggest waiting for a deeper pullback. Price is what you pay, value is what you get. We see good value closer to....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments Call or Text: 312-837-3938 Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.