Daily Livestock Commentary
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Breaking:We apologize for the delay, but when major headlines are dropping, we want to be sure you get the most accurate information. It was reported last night that Iran retaliated, launching dozens of missiles at a US military base in Iraq. Stocks dropped hard and the safe havens rallied. The dust has settled this morning as damages are being assessed, Bloomberg is reporting there were no US casualties. Stocks have rallied back into positive territory and oil is red.

Live Cattle (February)

If we had gotten follow through pressure overnight and through the morning in the outside markets, we would expect to see that spill over into weakness in cattle. Thankfully for the cattle market, it doesnt trade overnight, and participants have the ability to digest information like this as opposed to reacting on emotion. The market did move lower in yesterdays session but managed to close off the lows. The market posted an inside day, leaving support and resistance levels unchanged. Cash cattle has yet to pick up, but the benchmark is last weeks sales from 124-125 live and 198-200 dressed....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!

Feeder Cattle (March)

March feeder cattle dropped hard yesterday morning but managed to defend the 50-day moving average at 143.90. If the bears can break below yesterdays lows, we would expect to see a continuation towards the low end of the range and our 4-star support pocket from....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!

Lean Hogs (February)

February lean hogs had a choppy session but managed to close near the highs, a ray of light for the bull camp following technical damage in the previous two sessions. We are still optimistic on prices but need to see consecutive closes above....For the full report, sign up for your FREE two-week trial!

Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments

Call or Text: 312-837-3938

Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

About the author

Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology.  Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others.  Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER.

 

 

Contributing author since 10/6/17 
Published by Barchart
