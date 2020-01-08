Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 8, 2020.





Grain markets are mixed after a wild overnight session in outside markets left plenty of uncertainty. Traders will continue to be cautious in the next few days as the January USDA reports will be released this Friday. Traders will also be keeping an eye on the Middle East tension to see how it may affect grain and energy prices over the next few weeks.





Our Annual Winter Outlook Conference takes place later this month, January 28th - 30th. Drew Lerner of World Weather, Inc. will kick it off for us January 28th with his 2020 weather outlook. He'll be followed by our grain and oilseed outlooks on the 29th, and our livestock outlooks on the 30th. Get registered to view our latest price outlooks, trade strategies, and more insight to what 2020 will bring to our markets.





USDA's Crop Production, Grain Stocks, Supply & Demand, and Winter Wheat Seedings reports will all be released this Friday at 11:00 AM CST. Analysts average for corn harvest acres at 81.3 million acres (81.8 last report), corn yield estimate at 166 bpa (167 bpa last report), corn production estimated at 13,502 million bushels (13,661 mb last report). Analysts estimate soybean harvested acres at 75.6 million acres (75.6 ma last report), soybean yield estimated at 46.5 bpa (46.9 bpa last report) and soybean production estimated at 3,513 million bushels (3,550 mb last report). Analysts average ending stocks showed corn stocks at 1,776 million bushels (1,910 mb last report), soybean stocks at 431 million bushels (475 mb last report) and wheat stocks at 970 million bushels (974 mb last report).





England's agricultural policy is set for a major overhaul once it leaves the E.U., with funding increasingly linked to public benefits such as tackling climate change, said environment minister Theresa Villiers. "The process we are about to embark on will, I hope, provide an example to others around the world of what can be achieved if we rethink how we manage the land and produce our food," Villiers said. "We have the potential to create a virtuous circle between agriculture, tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity, and securing investment in our rural economy," she added.





Oil prices jumped to their highest levels in months after Iran attacked U.S. forces in Iraq in response to the U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week, raising the tension of a bigger conflict and disrupted oil supplies. But prices cooled a fraction after the early heat as analysts said market tension could ease as long as oil production facilities remain unaffected by attacks.





Exports of mid-range French wines have dropped due to tariffs imposed by the U.S. in October over disputed aircraft subsidies, a French minister said. The U.S. is the largest export market for French wine. In 2018, duties were applied on shipments worth about $1 billion.





China will release 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Jan. 9, said the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center. This release comes in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, China's peak period for pork consumption. China has already released more than 100,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves since last month.





China's sow herd rose 2.2% in December over the previous month, Yu Kangzhen, the vice agriculture minister said, a sign of improving production. China's sow herd had declined by about 40% by last October. Despite a decline in confirmed outbreaks, the virus has spread countrywide and he added the chances of fresh outbreaks would increase with growing pig numbers and colder weather.





Weekly comprehensive boxed beef report showed procurement last week was strong for deferred deliveries. End users purchased 74% more product for +22 day delivery than last year in the same period. In that grouping, delivery for 22 - 60 days was 30% over last year, 61 - 90 days was up 28% and +91 days was up 383%.





Dressed beef values were mixed with choice down 0.09 and select up 0.02. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.98. Pork cut-out values were down 1.27.