Here Is My Platinum Trade



Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the April contract is up $7 at 973 an ounce as I am now recommending a bullish position while then placing the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 934 as the risk is around $2,000 per contract plus slippage & commission. At the current time I also have a bullish silver recommendation as that continues to move higher, but the precious metals look strong as I see no reason to be short the commodity markets in general as I think we will experience tremendous rallies in 2020 as I think we will be shooting fish out of a barrel as the long-term downtrend finally is at hand so stay long as I think higher prices are ahead. TREND: HIGHER--MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: LOW

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.