Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract is currently trading lower by 40 points at 69.64 in a relatively quiet Tuesday afternoon in New York waiting for some fresh fundamental news to dictate short-term price action in my opinion. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 67.57, however in tomorrow's trade that will be raised to 68.22 as the proper exit strategy.

Cotton prices have now hit an 8 month high as we continually grind higher on a weekly basis as I think the 75 level could possibly be touched in the coming weeks ahead as the trade agreement with China will be officially signed on January 15th as that is a very bullish fundamental factor for higher prices ahead.

Cotton prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the upside as the large money managed funds continue to add to their bullish position as they think higher prices are ahead as well so stay long as I think the agricultural markets will have bullish trends in 2020 as the risk/reward remains in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: LOW

