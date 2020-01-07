Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another $0.06 at 18.24 an ounce hitting a 3 1/2 month high continuing its bullish momentum as major concerns about a possible conflict with the country of Iran continues to push prices higher in the short-term.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 17.45 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 17.23, however in tomorrows trade that will be raised 17.42 as the chart structural will turn outstanding.

I was also recommending a bullish gold trade while offsetting that position on Sunday night around the 1,580 level as I'm keeping a close eye on that market as well with a possible re-entry once the price gap is filled as the precious metals are bullish across-the-board. Silver prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the upside with the next major level of resistance at 18.55 & if that is broken I think prices could head up to the $20 level as I see no reason to be short.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

