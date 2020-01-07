|
Live Day Trading Webinar & Futures Levels 1.08.2020
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
If trading got you frustratedand you are looking to make changes, you should take a look at a simple approach to day-trading using ALGOS and set of rules that are easy to implement.
- Thu, Jan 9, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PST
In this webinar, Cannon's VP, Ilan Levy-Mayer will share his trading screen and show you the tools he uses for day-trading, entries, exits, trade management and more!
Ilan will trade WTI Nymex Crude oil, E-mini NASDAQ and possibly other markets in real-time conditions (using a LIVE Simulated account) and go over:
How he likes to set up his charts
How he likes to set up his DOM with preset exits
His trade & money management concepts
Indicators he likes to use
Ilan will share some of his thoughts and personal preferences when day-trading
In the end, we hope to have opened your eyes to new processes that can help you get the most from your methods.
Special 4 weeks FREE trial to proprietary indicators and ALGOS will be available.
Risk: Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time
1-08-2019
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.