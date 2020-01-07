Like us on Facebook!

www.facebook.com/CannonTrading

Allow Cannon Trading to make 2020 the year of a BETTER Trading vision!!

:-)

If trading got you frustratedand you are looking to make changes, you should take a look at a simple approach to day-trading using ALGOS and set of rules that are easy to implement.

Thu, Jan 9, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PST

In this webinar, Cannon's VP, Ilan Levy-Mayer will share his trading screen and show you the tools he uses for day-trading, entries, exits, trade management and more!

Ilan will trade WTI Nymex Crude oil, E-mini NASDAQ and possibly other markets in real-time conditions (using a LIVE Simulated account) and go over:

How he likes to set up his charts

How he likes to set up his DOM with preset exits

His trade & money management concepts

Indicators he likes to use

Ilan will share some of his thoughts and personal preferences when day-trading

In the end, we hope to have opened your eyes to new processes that can help you get the most from your methods.

Special 4 weeks FREE trial to proprietary indicators and ALGOS will be available.

Risk: Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time

Futures Trading Levels

1-08-2019







Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.