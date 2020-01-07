Livestock Report



The February Lean Hogs contract made an early attempt to rally past the Monday high as it traded up to 69.35 for the session high. The failure to hold on to the high resulted in a break down which sent price back down to support at 67.80, making the low just above it at 68.025. Once again, the skittish hog market reversed course and rallied to settle near the high at 69.225. If price can rally past the Tuesday high, a test of resistance at 69.90 and then the 13 DMA at 70.39 is possible. A failure from settlement could see price revisit support at 67.80 and then the rising 50 DMA now at 67.74. The 100 DMA is next at 67.08. The Lean Hog index rose and is at 59.19 as of 01/03/2019. The Pork Cutout Index down ticked and is at 74.11 as of 01/06/2019. The February Live Cattle couldnt take out the Monday high, making Tuesdays high just below it at 127.25. It consolidated within Mondays range, trading down to support at 125.80, making the low just below it at 125.775. It formed an inside candlestick. It settled at 126.525. Price still consolidating within the 127.9- - 123.30 trading range. It is again in the upper end of the range and needs to take out the high and then blow past resistance at 128.10 to get energy back in the market. Otherwise, it will likely stay within the trading range. A break out above 128.10 could see price approach resistance at the March 1, 2019 high at 130.45. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 125.80 and then 124.30. Cash trade was limited on very light demand in Kansas and the Western Cornbelt. It treaded at 124.00 and 125.00 on a live basis. Boxed Beef cutouts were mixed on moderate demand and heavy offerings. Choice cutouts dipped 0.09 to 209.56 and select was up 0.02 to 206.82. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 2.74 and the load count was 156. Slaughter was estimated to be 123,000. March Feeder Cattle also failed to capitalize on Mondays rally. It consolidated within Mondays range and formed an inside candlestick. It traded down to support at 144.25, making the low at 144.05. It settled at 145.125. If price can hold above settlement then at test of resistance at 146.20 and then 147.30 is possible. If the bears panic a run to 148.40 is possible. If settlement fails, a re-test of support at 144.25 is probable. A failure from here could send price down to support at 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index declined and is at 145.98 as of 01/06/2020.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.