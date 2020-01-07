MARKET UPDATE - GRAINS, MEATS, SOFTS



jcrawford@zaner.com EMOTION is your enemy more than any market will ever be. GOOD QUESTION: Today a trader emailed me stating: I cannot understand today's trade suggestion to buy March beans. Looking at the daily chart below, it would suggest a possible downturn (resistance around 970, MACD turning down, RSI overbought). Can you enlighten your trade suggestion? All that is true. But this is what I emailed back: I had mentioned (in my newsletter) that I considered beans a "tough call." I do not like the daily chart that much. I am more influenced by the long term charts. In an article I wrote in early December (if I remember correctly) I pointed out that beans were suggesting the start of a thirdwave up (re weekly chart). As in the previous two waves up since the May 2019 low, each rally did not have much of a set back until completed. This rally isn't complete yet (assuming it will be a third wave up)so what we saw last week could have been the correction. If you'll note the second wave up had a pause and minor correction of 23 cents before resuming the rally and completing the wave. That occurred in September. This wave up has experienced a correction that started last week totaling 24 cents. So until proven otherwise I must have the attitude that this selloff could be it. Of course you don't know for sure until after the fact and that is why I don't want to enter unless it gets back over 950. Otherwise I'll wait. I also want to add this observation. Meal has been consolidating holding directly above 300.00. If you go back to the second wave up in the beans and when they corrected 23 cents in Sept., at the same time meal was doing exactly the same thing it is doing now at the same level. All of this could just be a coincidence but until both markets prove otherwise, I have to go with their behavior. And this same behavior then produced higher prices. Time will tell. GOAL OF THE NEWSLETTER: To give traders a technical explanation of market behavior with the goal to educate and better understand and trade the markets. What I convey to readers is not a personal opinion but what the markets are suggesting by their technical formations and action . SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION: Personally receive the Trade Alert via email daily. Visit my website: www.tradingfuturesmarkets.com and register. Sign up for my free trading booklets too. OTHER SERVICES AVAILABLE: Looking to improve your current trading arrangements? As your personal broker I offer full service to self-directed, a selection of clearing firms to choose from and several platforms designed to suit your individual needs. TRADE SUGGESTIONS FOR WEDNESDAY: Buy March beans. Buy 950 1/4 stop. Protective stop 937 1/4. Potential projection 975. (Potential risk $650.00. Potential reward $1237.50). Margin: $1500.

Reasons for the Trade:

1. The monthly chart is triggering a buy this month.

2. On the monthly chart the 10 avg. is over the 20 avg. for the first time since failing it in Aug. 2018.

3. The weekly chart has been in an uptrend since the Sept. 2018 low and appears to be in the process of a third wave up.

4. On the daily chart beans continue to hold the 940 long term support on a closing basis.

5. A buy would negate a sell triggered today. Normally when a market does so that quickly, it follows through in the new direction. Sell April cattle. Sell 126.57 stop. Protective stop 128.15. Potential projection 124.00. (Potential risk $632. Potential reward $1028). Margin: $1650.

Reasons for the Trade:

1. On the monthly chart cattle have been backing off from the same resistance level for the last three months.

2. The weekly chart has a reversal top, indicating a trend change from up to down.

3. On the weekly chart the macd is in sell mode.

4. The weekly chart has a gap down at 116.00. Markets tend to go back and fill gaps.

5. On the daily chart attempts to take out the 128.55 high continue to fail.

6. Today was an inside day that can trigger a signal and market direction.

GRAINS: Mar corn it stalled today and formed an inside day while still holding 380. Just watching. Mar wheat it came closer to the 20 avg. at 545 today but did not reach it. The low was 545 1/2. It formed a reversal bottom today but barely only by 1/4 cent. The long term charts there could be more to the selloff though. Mar beans I tried to buy them today. They triggered a sell instead but did not follow through. They continue to hold the 940 support on a closing basis. I will try again tomorrow. See Trade Alert for details. Mar meal the inside day triggered a sell today but did not follow through. It continues to hold the 300.00 support. Keep stops at 299.50. Mar bean oil another attempt to recover over the 10 avg. failed today. The potential to reach down to the 20 avg. around 33.75 remains. It should now fill the gap at 34.25. A selloff is overdue. A 38.2% retracement would bring it down to 33.60 approximately. A 50% to 33.00. Waiting to buy. MEATS: April hogs so far they continue to hold at the consolidation breakout level. But, as mentioned yesterday, the weekly chart is triggering a sell this week and that doesnt help. But the monthly chart formed a reversal bottom last week. In short, hogs are confused. Just watching. Mar feeders they formed an inside day today. The key now is to close over 147.00. That has ended the previous two rallies. April cattle they formed an inside day today. A trade could be developing. See Trade Alert for details. SOFTS: Mar cocoa so much for a test of the current low. As of today it quickly turned around and rallied right back up to the resistance that stopped last weeks rally. And it then backed off just like it did then. So has anything changed? Not really. Its in the middle of nowhere as to whether it is starting another wave up or not. And yesterdays low was by no means a test of the current low of 23.88 to determine whether a bottom has been made or not. Yesterdays correction just didnt go far enough. Briefly cocoa is a mess technically and Im just watching. Mar cotton it backed off from the 70.00 resistance again but holding support. Just watching. Mar coffee it sold off to the 61.8% retracement I mentioned yesterday and held. The one concern: the next support area is at 118.00. Based on the extent of the first selloff following the 142.45 high, this second wave down has that as a potential projection. Watching to see if the current low holds. March sugar after yesterdays star performance it formed a reversal top today. It sold off to the 13.55 level mentioned as a possibility where the breakout to the upside occurred. But a reversal top usually has more follow through so well see if it holds here or has more downside potential. CURRENT POSITIONS:

Long March meal . Long 303.50 (12.31). Protective stop 299.50. Potential projection 313.00.







