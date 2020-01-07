Corn - Just My Opinion



Flat price corn consolidates inside of Mondays break. The biggest news of the day was a report out of China that they will not change their import quotas for corn currently set at 7.2 M T. They basically said this was a global quota and they would not adjust it for a specific single country. At the last USDA world update they pegged China for taking 7.0 M T. There continues to be talk about a cut in corn production out of the Brazilian state of RGDS. So far suggestions are ranging for a loss of 1.0 -1.5 M T. This would be part of Brazils 1st season corn crop. It is generally thought that Brazils 1st season corn crop accounts for 1/3 of its total production. Estimates are now out for the various USDA reports scheduled for Friday. The average trade guesstimate has corn production declining by 148 million bu. and carryout declining by 153 million bu. Im thinking the carryout decline will not match the production decline due to the possibility of the USDA lowering export projections given the slow start to the marketing year. The interior corn basis ran steady to slightly easier on Tuesday. The easiness was seen at a couple of interior river locations. Processors continue to show the best basis. I have to question how long this will last given the declining ethanol margins. The midday posting for the Gulf ran unchanged with last night. Corn spreads ran fractionally mixed on the day. As much as Mondays trade in corn registered an interim sell signal I would be surprised to see much more downside until we see what the USDA has to say on Friday, the 10th. FYI; major index fund rebalancing starts tomorrow and that should prompt some minor amounts of corn selling. Daily Support & Resistance for Jan 8th March Corn: $3.81 - $3.88 July Corn: $3.94 - $4.01 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE. Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more. QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS? Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475. Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author Corn - Just My Opinion

Wheat - Just My Opinion

Soybeans - Just My Opinion

Corn - Just My Opinion

Wheat - Just My Opinion

About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017