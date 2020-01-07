rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Looking for Further Upside
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Looking for Further Upside

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is the second-largestgold miningcompany in the world. As the precious metal price has been soaring recently, lets take a look at the technical structure of the stock.

GOLD established a major low back in September 2015 from where the stock rallied strongly within an impulsive 5 waves advance which was followed by a technical 3 waves zigzag structure into equal legs area $11 $8. Up from there, it started a new bullish cycle aiming for an upside target at $21 $24 before another 3 waves pullback takes place which is expected again to find support before the trend resumes higher. The blue boxes presented in charts are a High-frequency areas where the instrument is likely to end cycles and make a turn in favor of the previous cycle.

Barrick Gold still needs to break above 2016 peak to open a higher highs sequence and establish a strong bullish trend where buyers will be looking to jump into any pullback in 3 or 7 swings looking for further rallies.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD Weekly 12.31.2019

Explore a variety of investing ideasbytrying out our services 14 daysand learning how to trade our blue boxes using the 3, 7or 11 swings sequence.You will get access to our 78 instruments updated in 4different time frames, Live Trading & Analysis Session done by our Expert Analysts every day, 24-hour chat room support and much more.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy