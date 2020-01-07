|
|
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Looking for Further Upside
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Looking for Further Upside
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is the second-largestgold miningcompany in the world. As the precious metal price has been soaring recently, lets take a look at the technical structure of the stock.
GOLD established a major low back in September 2015 from where the stock rallied strongly within an impulsive 5 waves advance which was followed by a technical 3 waves zigzag structure into equal legs area $11 $8. Up from there, it started a new bullish cycle aiming for an upside target at $21 $24 before another 3 waves pullback takes place which is expected again to find support before the trend resumes higher. The blue boxes presented in charts are a High-frequency areas where the instrument is likely to end cycles and make a turn in favor of the previous cycle.
Barrick Gold still needs to break above 2016 peak to open a higher highs sequence and establish a strong bullish trend where buyers will be looking to jump into any pullback in 3 or 7 swings looking for further rallies.
Explore a variety of investing ideasbytrying out our services 14 daysand learning how to trade our blue boxes using the 3, 7or 11 swings sequence.You will get access to our 78 instruments updated in 4different time frames, Live Trading & Analysis Session done by our Expert Analysts every day, 24-hour chat room support and much more.
Recent articles from this author
- SUGAR ( $SB_F ) Forecasting The Path & Buying The Dips - Tuesday, January 07, 2020
- Crude Oil Prices Jump as Middle East Tension Escalated - Tuesday, January 07, 2020
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Looking for Further Upside - Tuesday, January 07, 2020
- Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) Impulsive Rally in Progress - Tuesday, January 07, 2020
- RTY_F Russell Futures Buying dips in Blue Boxes - Tuesday, January 07, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.