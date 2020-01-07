|
|
USDJPY Follows Through Higher On More Strength
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
USDJPY Follows Through Higher On More Strength
USDJPY faces further price recovery higher as it price extension. On the upside, resistance comes in at 109.00 level. Above this level will turn attention to the 109.50 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 110.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for more gain towards the 110.00. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. On the downside, support comes in at the 108.00 level where a break will target the 107.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 107.00 level and then lower towards the 106.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further recovery threats in the days ahead.
Recent articles from this author
- USDJPY Follows Through Higher On More Strength - Tuesday, January 07, 2020
- EURUSD Vulnerable - Sunday, January 05, 2020
- USDCHF Sets Up To Recover Further Higher - Saturday, January 04, 2020
- USDCHF Sees Price Back Off On Rally - Thursday, January 02, 2020
- EURUSD Bullish, Risk Continues To Point Higher - Monday, December 30, 2019
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.